ANGEION GROUP CONTINUES RAPID EXPANSION WITH NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, DEREK BURROWS

News provided by

Angeion Group

22 Aug, 2023, 11:28 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, the premier provider of settlement administration and legal notice services, is thrilled to announce a significant addition to its leadership team. Derek Burrows has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer, taking charge of directing Angeion's operations to continue to modernize and deliver best-in-class notice and claims administration services that Angeion has become known for.

With an unwavering dedication to achieving operational excellence through data-driven insights and technological innovation, Derek is poised to contribute significantly to Angeion's continued rapid growth. His extensive experience in strategic planning and execution will enhance the quality of Angeion's offerings, augmenting the company's reputation as an industry leader in the United States and Europe.

Prior to joining Angeion, Derek served as the head of operations and legal functions at GrammaTech and also held the position of lead counsel at MarkLogic, both high-end software and professional services companies with a global clientele. Derek's background in corporate law and litigation, honed during his practice in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, brings valuable perspectives to his role at Angeion.

Derek holds a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law, and a bachelor's degree from Cornell University. He is a distinguished member of the New York and Virginia Bar associations. Beyond his professional pursuits, Derek is deeply engaged with his community, serving on the Tompkins County Public Library Foundation board and the Cinemapolis finance committee.

Steven Weisbrot, Angeion's President and Chief Executive Officer, expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition to the leadership team, stating, "Derek's impressive track record and commitment to operational excellence make him an invaluable asset to our company. His leadership will undoubtedly drive Angeion's growth and enhance our service capabilities."

Derek is equally excited about his new role, sharing, "Angeion is in a period of accelerating growth and the company is eager to scale and continue to build on that success.  I am excited to join a great team that has the focus and energy to transform how business is done in the notice and claims administration space."

As the newest member of Angeion Group's leadership team, Derek Burrows will report directly to Steven Weisbrot.

About Angeion Group 

Angeion Group stands at the forefront of settlement administration and legal noticing services. Leveraging advanced technology, proven best practices, and expert consulting, Angeion specializes in managing class actions, mass torts, and collective redress administration. Angeion's dedication to efficiency, accountability, and excellence instills confidence in counsel and the court alike.

Media Contact:
Angeion Group
Shiri Lasman
Marketing Manager
(215) 563-4116

SOURCE Angeion Group

