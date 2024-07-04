Angeion Group (Kia Theft Settlement Administrator) Announces Proposed Settlement in In re: Kia Hyundai Vehicle Theft Marketing, Sales Practices, and Products Liability Litigation

If you purchased or leased a certain 2011-2022 model year Kia vehicle that was not equipped with an engine immobilizer, you might benefit from this class action settlement.

PHILADELPHIA, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A settlement has been reached in a product liability class action lawsuit, in California federal court titled, In re: Kia Hyundai Vehicle Theft Marketing, Sales Practices, and Products Liability Litigation, No. 8:22-ML-3052 JVS(KESx) (C.D. Cal.). This lawsuit alleges certain 2011-2022 model year Kia vehicles contain design flaws, including the failure to manufacture the Class Vehicles with an anti-theft device called an engine immobilizer, that make them susceptible to theft and damage.

What does the Settlement provide? The Settling Defendants have agreed to the establishment of a Common Fund of at least $80,000,000 and up to $145,000,000 for the payment of approved Claims for certain out-of-pocket, uncompensated losses incurred as a result of a Qualifying Theft or Qualifying Theft Attempt. Additionally, a Software Upgrade that will prevent vehicles locked with a key or key fob from starting without the key being present is available for certain Class Vehicles. The Software Upgrade will be performed at no cost on all eligible Class Vehicles brought to an authorized Kia dealership without need for request by the Class Member. Software Upgrade-eligible vehicles are also eligible for reimbursement up to $250 for lost income and/or childcare costs resulting from the implementation of the Software Upgrade, reimbursement up to $50 for a steering wheel lock and reimbursement for OEM-issued key fobs purchased at the direction of a Kia dealership to implement the Software Upgrade (subject to a cap of $350 per key fob, with a limit of up to two key fobs per Class Vehicle). For Class Vehicles not eligible for the Software Upgrade, reimbursement up to $300 for the purchase and installation of steering wheel lock, glass breakage alarm or similar anti-theft system is available, or up to $250 if you already received a steering wheel lock from Kia (directly or indirectly).

What are my legal rights and options in this Settlement?

Submit a claim form:

To receive a benefit under the Settlement, you must file a Claim Form as well as all required supporting documentation. You are encouraged to submit your Claim Form online by visiting www.KiaTheftSettlement.com. Claim Forms are available on the website to download and print or you may call the Kia Theft Settlement Administrator at (844) 966-2773 or send an email to [email protected] to request a Claim Form be mailed to you. Completed Claim Forms must be submitted no later than January 11, 2025, and required supporting documentation can be mailed to Kia Theft Settlement P.O. Box 6609 East Brunswick, NJ 08816.

Exclude Yourself or Object:

Unless you exclude yourself in writing as described in the Notice, available at www.KiaTheftSettlement.com, you will be treated as part of the Settlement Class and unable to sue, continue to sue, or be part of any other lawsuit against Defendants, or other related entities or individuals listed in the Settlement Agreement, arising from the legal issues in this case – primarily relating to the lack of engine immobilizers as alleged in this case (except for death or personal injury claims). If you want to keep your right to sue Kia separately, you must exclude yourself by MAY 3, 2024.

If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement and/or ask for permission to appear and speak at the Fairness Hearing, but only if you do so by MAY 3, 2024. Further information on how to do this is available at www.KiaTheftSettlement.com.

The Court's hearing.

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing at 1:30 p.m. on July 15, 2024, in Courtroom 10C at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, 411 West 4th Street, Room 1053 Santa Ana, CA 92701-4516, to decide whether to approve the Settlement. At that hearing the Court will consider whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate. If there are objections, the Court will consider them. The Court may permit people who have given notice of the intent to appear at the hearing an opportunity to speak. The Court may also decide how much to pay Class Counsel and whether to approve the Class Representatives' service awards. The hearing may be rescheduled without further notice to the Class.

For more information, visit www.KiaTheftSettlement.com, call the Kia Theft Settlement Administrator at (844) 966-2773 or email [email protected].

