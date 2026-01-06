Angeion Group Named Capital Partner of the American Bankruptcy Institute

Partnership underscores Angeion's focus on accountability, transparency, and best-practice administration

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, a leading provider of legal notice and administration services, today announced that it has been named a Capital Partner of the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI). The Capital Partner designation reflects Angeion's support of ABI's mission to deliver nonpartisan education, research, and professional development for the restructuring and insolvency community.

"ABI plays an essential role in educating practitioners and strengthening standards across the restructuring ecosystem," said Roland Tomforde, Executive Vice President, Bankruptcy Services, Angeion Group. "Our participation as a Capital Partner reflects our commitment to supporting that mission and engaging with professionals responsible for administering some of the most complex matters in the legal system."

As an ABI Capital Partner during the 2026 program year, Angeion will support ABI's national conferences and educational programming and contribute thought leadership focused on disciplined administration, compliance, and operational rigor across complex matters.

About Angeion Group

Angeion Group is a leading provider of class action and mass tort settlement administration services, including legal noticing, and bankruptcy administration. Known for its innovation, precision, and client service, Angeion supports complex litigation through technology-driven, transparent solutions. Angeion also provides strategic guidance and comprehensive distribution capabilities, helping clients seamlessly manage all administrative functions.

About the American Bankruptcy Institute

The American Bankruptcy Institute is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI provides educational programming, resources, and analysis for attorneys, financial advisors, judges, academics, and restructuring professionals worldwide.

