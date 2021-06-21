Angeion Group Receives Prestigious "Great Place To Work®" Certification

PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, the leading provider of innovative settlement administration and legal notice services, today announced that it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Angeion.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earing this designation means that Angeion Group is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider our employees to be our greatest asset," said Steven Weisbrot, Esq., President and Chief Innovation Officer. "We strive to make our employees experience a top priority every day, advancing a culture of teamwork and innovation that sets Angeion apart. We celebrate and thank our employees for all they do to help Angeion earn this incredible recognition."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

ABOUT ANGEION GROUP

Angeion Group is an industry-leading provider of comprehensive settlement management and legal noticing services for class actions, mass tort, and bankruptcy administration. Leveraging world-class technology, proven best practices, and expert consulting, Angeion delivers the services and capabilities that increase efficiency, provide accountability and give counsel and the court peace of mind. For more information, visit www.angeiongroup.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace.

