Angeion Group Recognized on Inc. 5000 List for 2024 and Honored as One of the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Legal Organizations

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, a leading provider of settlement administration and legal noticing services, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2024. This recognition marks the third time the company has earned this honor, having previously been named in 2019 and 2023. Additionally, Angeion Group has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Legal Organizations in the United States for this year.

The Inc. 5000 list serves as a benchmark for entrepreneurial success, spotlighting the nation's most dynamic and rapidly expanding businesses. This recognition highlights Angeion Group's commitment to innovation, excellence, and the unwavering support of its clients and partners.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the third time is both an honor and a privilege," said Steven Weisbrot, CEO and President of Angeion Group. "This achievement reflects our team's hard work and dedication, as well as the strong relationships we have built with our clients. Their trust and collaboration drive us to continually enhance our services and deliver exceptional results."

Angeion Group's growth is fueled by its focus on providing high-quality service and innovative technological solutions in settlement administration. The company prides itself on adapting to the evolving landscape of legal services, ensuring that it meets and exceeds the expectations of its clients.

"As we celebrate this significant milestone, we are reminded that our success is a direct result of our clients' commitment to us," Weisbrot added. "We are excited to continue this journey together and explore new opportunities for collaboration and growth."

About Angeion Group:

Angeion Group is an industry-leading provider of comprehensive settlement management and legal noticing services. With a reputation for innovation and excellence, Angeion Group is dedicated to delivering services and capabilities that increase efficiency, provide accountability and give counsel and the court peace of mind. For more information, visit www.angeiongroup.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

