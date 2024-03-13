PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, a global provider of settlement administration and legal noticing services, proudly announces the appointment of Maria José Azar-Baud as Global Collective Actions Expert. With her expertise in Collective Redress and Consumer Law, Maria José fortifies Angeion's commitment to delivering exceptional solutions, in-depth thought leadership, and practical consulting services for global legal administration.

Angeion Group Welcomes Maria José Azar-Baud as Global Collective Actions Expert

Maria José Azar-Baud, born in Argentina, brings a distinguished background to her role as Global Collective Actions Expert at Angeion Group. Her extensive experience as an Associate Professor at Paris-Saclay University and as a lecturer at prestigious institutions such as University Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne and Paris 2 Panthéon-Assas underscores her profound knowledge in Comparative Law and Collective Redress.

Having earned a double PhD from Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne University and the University of Buenos Aires, Maria José specializes in Collective Actions in Consumer Law, offering a unique perspective that bridges legal systems. Her influential research, including the publication of her work by the renowned French editor Dalloz, has contributed significantly to the field of Collective Redress.

Throughout her career, Maria José has authored over 80 contributions in multiple languages, focusing on class actions, collective actions, and group actions across various legal domains. Her advocacy and scholarly pursuits have led her to participate in legislative discussions in France and the European Parliament, shaping policies related to Collective Redress in the European Union.

"It's a privilege to embark on this journey with Angeion Group, a company renowned for its dedication to serving clients with integrity and efficiency. I am excited to collaborate with the team in providing top-tier consultancy services and advancing the field of Collective Redress on a global scale." Said Maria José Azar-Baud.

"We are thrilled to welcome Maria José Azar-Baud to Angeion Group as our Global Collective Actions Expert. Her vast knowledge and experience will undoubtedly elevate our consultancy services and further strengthen our position as a trusted leader in legal administration," said Steven Weisbrot, CEO and President of Angeion Group.

