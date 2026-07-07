Angel Aligner™ Launches iOrtho™ Release 6.2, Bringing Deeper Diagnostics, Smarter Prescriptions, and Faster Planning to Orthodontists Nationwide

Built from direct doctor feedback, iOrtho Release 6.2 launched July 1 with new improvements in CBCT visualization, new trimline flexibility and a redesigned Rx form.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelalign Technology Inc. (HK: 6699) (Angel Aligner™) www.angelaligner.com, a global trailblazer in orthodontic clear aligner technology, announced the launch of iOrtho™ Release 6.2. The release puts real clinical advances directly in doctors' hands, from fuller CBCT visualization featuring new 3D diagnostic views, to multiple trimline options, to a redesigned Rx for Primary and Refinement cases, alongside a set of optimizations that sharpen the tools doctors rely on day to day.

IRS (Intelligent Root System) Gold provides detailed 3D visualizations of cortical and cancellous bone, maxillary sinus, and airway structures for more comprehensive case evaluation

With 23+ years of advancing the science of clear aligners and 2 million+ smiles treated worldwide,* Release 6.2 reflects Angel Aligner's continued investment in giving orthodontists the tools to treat with confidence. For Angel Aligner, innovation is not a moment — it is a mission.

"It really comes down to the same question every release: how do we provide more value to our customers in treating all types of cases, from mild to complex with clear aligners," said Brandy Long, Head of Clinical Operations, North America at Angel Aligner. This latest Release 6.2 comes directly from listening to doctors and building the tools they asked for."

New improvements in CBCT Visualization

IRS (Intelligent Root System) Gold provides detailed 3D visualizations of cortical and cancellous bone, maxillary sinus, and airway structures for more comprehensive case evaluation. Updated color mapping also makes it easier to distinguish tissue types at-a-glance, helping doctors evaluate anatomical structures more efficiently during case review.

"For over twenty years of aligner therapy, I've been waiting for a company like Angel — they let me combine CBCT with scans on every case to see roots and bone, plan more diagnostically, and routinely use single tooth movements to position teeth properly in the bone, rather than relying on AI gingival tissue alone," said Dr. Sandy Bigman.

Variable Trimline in Rx

For the first time, three trimline options — Standard (scalloped), Full-Arch High, and High at Posterior Teeth Only — are built directly into the Rx form, giving doctors more control at the prescription stage, before setup even starts. There's flexibility after the fact too: doctors can downgrade their trimline selection directly in iOrtho at approval, and upgrade from Posterior Only to Full-Arch on their own.

"Angel Aligner offering to customize the aligner trimline has been a game changer. Being able to have a higher trimline has improved the outcome for patients with short clinical crowns," said Dr. Barbara Fodero.

Redesigned Prescription Form for Primary and Refinement Cases

For both Primary and Refinement cases, the prescription form is being redesigned for all users to give doctors more clinical control right at the point of prescription. Building on existing Rx capabilities, the updated form expands what doctors can specify at the prescription stage, giving them more clinical control before setup even begins.

Refreshed Treatment Plan Interface

The 3D user interface has been redesigned to make planning faster and more intuitive. The 3D modification tools (Tooth, Features, Arch, Occlusal Plane) now sit in the top-right of the 3D view, so doctors can access and switch between them more easily. This helps doctors evaluate treatment options more efficiently and with greater confidence.

Additional Improvements From Doctor Feedback

Beyond the major features, Release 6.2 includes several smaller improvements that came directly from doctor feedback. Each update addresses a specific request raised by orthodontists using the platform.

iOrtho Release 6.2 went live July 1. Doctors can see the new features at iortho.angelalign.com and can contact their Integration Specialist for more information.

About Angelalign Technology Inc.

Founded in 2003 and celebrating over 2 million smiles worldwide, Angelalign Technology Inc. (HK: 6699) (Angel Aligner™) provides digital technology-driven clear aligner products and services to meet the needs of dental professionals and patients worldwide. Now the #2 aligner company globally, the Company's innovative portfolio — including the KiD aligner system, angelButton™, A6 Mandibular Advancement, angelHook™, and the iOrtho™ digital planning platform — reflects 23+ years of clinical innovation for orthodontists and their patients. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2021, Angelalign launched its global expansion strategy in 2023, with products and services now reaching over 60 countries and regions. Angel Aligner entered the North American market three years ago and is expanding rapidly, including a new 52,000 sq. ft. U.S. manufacturing facility. Learn more at www.angelaligner.com.

*Data on file.

Media Contact:

Sue Kolb

Head of Marketing, Angel Aligner North America

[email protected]

www.angelaligner.com

SOURCE Angelalign Technology Inc.