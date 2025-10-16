Angel and Shining Isle Productions Reveal the Official Trailer for Season 3 of The Wingfeather Saga: The Ice Prairies

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel (NYSE: ANGX), an unprecedented media and technology company driven by 1.6 million grassroots Angel Guild members championing values-based stories, and Shining Isle Productions, the Nashville-based animation studio behind the acclaimed fantasy series, today released the official trailer for Season 3 of The Wingfeather Saga: The Ice Prairies. The new season premieres November 12, 2025, streaming exclusively on the Angel platforms.

Trailer for Season 3 of The Wingfeather Saga

Season 3 propels audiences deeper into the world of Aerwiar as the Wingfeather family faces its greatest trials yet. Separated from his family, Janner journeys with his friend Maraly across the perilous Stony Mountains toward the frozen Ice Prairies, pursued by monsters and things best left in the shadows.

Beneath the tundra lies the fabled city of Kimera, a place of both hope and danger, while Kalmar, betrayed and captured, endures imprisonment in the dungeons of the Phoob Islands. Across these frozen frontiers, the family's courage and loyalty will be tested as a new evil rises.

"The series expands now into an epic scope, with battles and consequences that will change the Wingfeather family forever." says J. Chris Wall, EP/Showrunner of The Wingfeather Saga and co-founder of Shining Isle Productions. "Fans have waited for this journey to the Ice Prairies and I'm so thrilled with the visual and emotional heights that our talented team has reached. With a new full Unreal Engine animation pipeline, our ambitious visual scope has been realized!"

Based on Andrew Peterson's bestselling fantasy novels, The Wingfeather Saga animated series continues to grow as one of the largest crowdfunded family animated series ever produced—with more than $7 million raised from fans. The series blends cinematic animation set in the rich fantasy world of Aerwiar with timeless themes of family, perseverance, and courage.

Fans can watch the official trailer now and join Angel to catch up on Season 1 and 2, behind-the-scenes exclusives, and bonus content at Angel.com/Wingfeather .

About Angel:

Angel ("Angel Studios, Inc.") is a values-based distribution company for stories that amplify light to mainstream audiences. Through the Angel Guild, 1.6 million paying members from more than 180 countries help decide what film and television projects the studio will market and distribute, and support the filmmakers who create films and series that amplify light. For more information, visit www.angel.com .

About Shining Isle Productions:

Nashville-based Shining Isle Productions brings together world-class animation talent, IP franchise expertise, and a love of whimsical and meaningful stories. The studio has developed a proprietary character animation pipeline using Unreal Engine that establishes a new benchmark hand-painted CG production. Season 3 of The Wingfeather Saga releases November 12th, streaming exclusively on Angel.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

