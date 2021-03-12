Angel Notes Publishes BUY Recommendation for MSBAI

News provided by

MSBAI

Mar 12, 2021, 16:56 ET

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSBAI, an Air Force Techstars 2020 company, has been selected by Angel Notes as a BUY recommendation to their community of subscribed investors (angelnotes.co/msbai-deal-analysis).

MSBAI's equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine (startengine.com/msbai) is presently raising $1,070,000 to commercialize the GURU Engineering Artificial Intelligence Assistant. In the Angel Notes Deal Analysis for MSBAI, they cover:

https://www.angelnotes.co/msbai-deal-analysis/

MSBAI Overview & Business Model
Terms
Traction
MSBAI Financials & Liquidity
Cap Table & Valuation
Market Analysis
Can MSBAI build a sustainable economic moat?
The Team
Debt
Intellectual Property
Exit Strategy
Conclusion: Did I Invest?

And it concludes:

Conclusion: Did I Invest?
"Yes! As you can see below, the company meets all our investment criteria. So let's go add MSBAI to our portfolio!"

Is there a market for the product offered?        YES
Is it a stable/growing market?        YES
Has the company a sustainable and scalable business model?        YES
Is the market big enough? Is there a chance for us to realize a 100x return on the investment if everything goes smoothly?        YES
Has the company a healthy balance sheet?        YES
Has the company a competitive advantage?        YES
Can the company build a sustainable economic moat?        YES
Will the company have a sufficient runway after the raise?        YES
Can we trust the team?        YES
Is the valuation reasonable?        YES

Angel Notes Analyzes startup investments from 50+ online investment platforms like Republic and WeFunder to help investors build a successful portfolio of startups.

MSBAI is a privately held small business located in Los Angeles, CA, developing the cognitive AI assistant for engineering: GURU.

Contact:
Allan Grosvenor, CEO
[email protected]
310-954-2049

SOURCE MSBAI

Related Links

http://msb.ai

Also from this source

Air Force Selects GURU for the AVATAR Program...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics