Angel Soft® Unveils Exciting Packaging Transformation: Animated Characters Take Center Stage

Georgia-Pacific

05 Feb, 2024, 12:07 ET

From Photorealistic Baby to Animated Icon, Angel Soft® Engages Consumers with The Angel Soft Crew

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Angel Soft® brand is bringing Angel — the beloved character from its highly successful, first-ever animated campaign — to the brand's new packaging, arriving in stores nationwide in February 2024. The move is a testament to the brand's commitment to engaging with its customer base in innovative and meaningful ways.

The Angel Soft® packaging has featured a photorealistic baby — which inspired the new campaign — since the brand's launch in 1987. Following the success of their 2023 campaign featuring an animated cast of angel characters, the brand is committing to the campaign long-term by replacing the photorealistic baby with the campaign's hero character, 'Angel.'

Angel was born from the insight that the Angel Soft® brand target consumer is looking for simplicity in the sometimes overly complex toilet paper aisle.

Angel and her heavenly crew debuted last year in TV, streaming video, OLV, social, audio, shopper marketing, and a refreshed Angel Soft® website. This new campaign returned the Angel Soft® brand to growth, with significant increases in volume share, buy rate, household penetration, and awareness.

According to Desiree Sullivan, senior brand manager, Brand Building, Angel Soft®, "Angel represents our brand promise to always keep toilet paper the way it should be, soft AND strong — simple. Bringing Angel to the front of our packaging with a fresh, innovative design reinforces our message that Angel Soft® toilet paper is dependable, and also creates a differentiated experience our customers can trust."

Consumers can expect to see the new packaging on shelves in mid-February 2024 at all retailers that carry Angel Soft®, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, and more.

About Georgia-Pacific
Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com 

