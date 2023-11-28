Angel Yeast Brings Sustainable Food Solutions for the Future to FI Europe & Hi 2023

News provided by

Angel Yeast

28 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast, (SH600298), the world's leading yeast manufacturer, is highlighting its food solutions for the future to Fi Europe & Hi 2023, the premium exhibition in the food and health ingredients sector which is being held from November 28 to 30 at the Messe Frankfurt in Germany.

Fi Europe & Hi 2023 is a leading professional platform for prominent industry players and innovators in the European market, and more than 21,000 guests from 135 countries are participating in the event.

Continue Reading

Angel Yeast is exhibiting at booth 4.0G121 under the theme of "Taste Future." Angel Yeast is committed to developing tastier, healthier, and more sustainable solutions for the global food and beverage industry.

"Angel Yeast is excited to participate in Fi Europe 38 Hi 2023 and showcase our latest technologies, products, and solutions," said Eric Ao, General Manager of Angel Yeast Europe. "We are committed to sustainable development and will continue to bring innovative products to global consumers. We aim to meet manufacturers' flavor customization needs. We have introduced a new range of yeast-based product series called Taste Solutions, including AngeoPrime, Angeoboost, Angeotide, AngeoPro, Angearom, and Angeocell, to help clients fully understand the product features and make the correct selections," Ao added.

Designing the taste solutions for the future

Consumers today are growing more aware of embracing a healthy lifestyle and supporting a sustainable future, this trend has propelled the rapid growth of the vegan food market, and sustainable protein solution in dairy beverage and vegan food is the key.

"Yeast protein has emerged as the ideal choice to replace whey proteins, animal proteins, and plant proteins. Angel Yeast's yeast extract (YE) and yeast protein are sustainable, natural, and vegan food flavoring ingredients widely applied in the different sectors of the food industry to season and guarantee food flavor stability," said  Ao.

At Fi Europe & Hi 2023, Angel Yeast is highlighting AngeoPro, a 100% naturally fermented yeast protein with all nine essential amino acids and 80% protein content. Not only is it GMO-free, but it is also free from allergens and gluten, making it suitable for a wide range of dietary needs. This versatile ingredient is commonly used to enhance the flavor and nutritional profile of vegan cheese, ice cream, dairy products, protein drinks, protein bars, cheese-flavored crackers, whole wheat bread, and vegan meat.

Another standout product from Angel Yeast is Angeoboost, a YE with a strong umami flavor profile, compared to other flavorings it contributes to salt reduction without compromising the great taste. It's rich in natural nucleotides and intensifies the overall flavor of food products, a perfect clean-label ingredient and natural substitute for MSG.

Angeotide, a peptide yeast extract, offers a delightful and enduring sensory experience by infusing richness and depth into food. Abundant in ribonucleic acid and flavor peptides, it effectively harmonizes and enhances the fundamental tastes of various dishes.

Healthier Lifestyle: Baking Solutions and Sports Nutrition

Angel Yeast is also presenting high-protein whole wheat bread using AngeoPro that elevates flavors, improves the nutritious qualities, and provides healthier options that mutually benefit both the bakeries and consumers. Besides, more baking solutions are being showcased at the event, including chilled dough, and frozen dough solutions.

The yeast protein bar is specifically developed for fitness enthusiasts, athletes, vegetarians/vegans, and individuals with inadequate protein intake. Additionally, with its mild flavors that appeal to a wider audience, this high-protein product crucially aids in muscle repair, enhances muscle strength, and facilitates muscle recovery.

Another highly coveted material exhibited at the show is Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), which finds extensive application in biodegradable food packaging. Notably, PHA is both marine degradable and biocompatible.

Angel Yeast, with over 30 years of experience, has become a trusted partner for yeast extract. The company operates multiple plants in China and an overseas factory in Egypt, guaranteeing a reliable supply for our partners worldwide. Furthermore, Angel Yeast is committed to sustainable development and looks forward to future collaborations as a trustworthy partner.

SOURCE Angel Yeast

Also from this source

Angel Yeast Brings Sustainable Food Solutions for the Future to FI Europe & Hi 2023

Angel Yeast Brings Sustainable Food Solutions for the Future to FI Europe & Hi 2023

Angel Yeast, (SH600298), the world's leading yeast manufacturer, is highlighting its food solutions for the future to Fi Europe & Hi 2023, the...
iba 2023: Angel Yeast cuenta con los últimos productos y soluciones para hornear

iba 2023: Angel Yeast cuenta con los últimos productos y soluciones para hornear

La principal empresa mundial de levaduras, Angel Yeast (SH600298), presentó recientemente sus últimos productos y soluciones en iba 2023, la feria...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Organic Food

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.