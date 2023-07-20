Angel Yeast Highlights Sustainable Protein and Natural Taste Solutions at IFT FIRST 2023

News provided by

Angel Yeast

20 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SHA:600298), a premier global yeast company, showcased its sustainable yeast protein and compound seasoning solutions at the annual expo of the Institute of Food Technologists ("IFT FIRST 2023"), in Chicago, that took place between July 16 and 19.

Held annually, The IFT FIRST is the world's leading food technology event and biggest B2B food expo, and a platform to explore new innovations, food technology, and industry development. It attracts about 15,000 visitors with 1,900 exhibition companies and brands present.

Continue Reading
Angel Yeast North America Team at IFT first 2023
Angel Yeast North America Team at IFT first 2023

Animal proteins have traditionally been the main source of protein in the human diet. However, environmental sustainability concerns associated with animal-based diets are growing. Consumers are paying attention to this issue, as well. In a recent survey, 54% of consumers indicated they are willing to replace meat with alternative protein sources.  

"Compared to plant-based and animal proteins, natural yeast protein is a more sustainable, environmental-friendly, gluten-free, No-GMO and nutritious food substance. The versatile yeast as a natural ingredient will be crucial to developing novel products, and Angel Yeast is capturing the market trends to deliver products that best suit the needs of global customers", said Hang Tao, GM of Angel Yeast North America Branch.

AngeoPro is a new vegan-friendly, nutritious, and yeast-sourced protein produced using an upcycle-based reuse methodology to comply with emerging sustainability standards, it boasts 80 percent protein content, 21 percent BCAA's（Branched-Chain Amino Acid，including leucine, isoleucine and valine), and PDCAAS (Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acids Score) of 1.0 with a complete amino acid profile and provides B vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber.

As health-conscious consumers are seeking foods with minimal processing and food additives, the market is also seeing the rise of clean label products, which are minimally processed, natural, and wholesome foods, and the all-natural yeast solutions are helping food manufacturers to achieve clean labels while delivering the big flavors with enhanced mouthfeel.

Angel Yeast has pioneered Angel Taste Solutions that build exciting flavors, as well as fermentation nutrients for food ingredients, probiotics fermentation and food culture.

Its sustainable seasoning and condiment solutions include Angeoprime (savory flavor foundation for sauces, soups, and snacks), Angeoboost (low-sodium seasoning to bring umami and meaty flavor profile), Angeotide (flavor enhancer that masks off-notes in chicken soup and beverage applications), and Angearom (flavored yeast extracts boosting chicken, beef, cheesy flavors smoked and grilled).

Angel Yeast leverages yeast and biotechnology to revolutionize dietary habits, food production, and environmental interplay, with the ultimate goal of enhancing life quality and conserving our planet for the benefit of future generations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158317/1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/angel_logo_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Angel Yeast

Also from this source

Angel Yeast Highlights Sustainable Protein and Natural Taste Solutions at IFT FIRST 2023

Angel Yeast s'associe à PhaBuilder pour élargir les applications de la biologie synthétique avec le lancement de la coentreprise PHA Factory

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.