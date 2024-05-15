ANGELA KOVACH JOINS WORKSTORM LEADERSHIP TEAM, ADDING DEEP VERTICAL AND TECHNICAL EXPERTISE

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workstorm, a provider of secure collaboration technology, announced today that Angela Kovach has joined the company as Vice President of Commercial Operations. In this role, Kovach is responsible for leading Federal Government expansion, as well as, organization-wide commercial operations.

Workstorm Co-Founder and CEO Raj Fernando stated, "Angela is a key addition to our leadership team as we continue to serve the Federal Government in its need for secure collaboration. Angela will lead our Federal Government Subcommittee, execute our existing strategy, and offer technical solution architecture for government infrastructure and organization."

"Workstorm has an all-star team advising its Federal Government Subcommittee," said Kovach. "I am looking forward to leading the efforts to continue building partnerships, driving innovation, and supporting solution architecture."

Kovach is a licensed attorney, PMP, and forensic subject matter expert with over thirteen years of experience supporting federal litigation and investigations. Prior to joining Workstorm, Kovach helped design and implement the first eDiscovery Cloud environment for the Executive Office of the United States Attorneys. Kovach has deep expertise in understanding government infrastructures and organization, public sector data management, billing, and the development of processes and controls to ensure compliance with federal, state, and local rules and regulations.

Kovach received a BA from College of the Holy Cross and a JD from South Texas College of Law.

About Workstorm

Workstorm is a powerful collaboration platform, built to protect privacy and data, where you have your most important meetings, share information on a need-to-know basis, and stay focused on work. Workstorm is trusted by legal, government, professional services, healthcare, and finance industries. Visit workstorm.com to learn more.

