Angelalign Technology Inc. and Medit Corporation Unveil Seamless Software Integration, Providing Ease, Flexibility and Versatility

News provided by

Angelalign Technology Inc.

16 Nov, 2023, 08:12 ET

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelalign Technology Inc. (6699 HK), a leader in clear aligner technology with over two decades of history and one million smiles transformed, and Medit Corporation, a global leader in Intraoral Scanning (IOS) are proud to announce a software integration. With Medit's IOS and Angelalign Technology Inc.'s intuitive iOrtho™ treatment planning software and aligners, clinicians gain access to a streamlined, efficient, and highly accurate workflow. Both Angelalign Technology Inc. and Medit share a common commitment to open business systems, prioritizing our customers workflow experience.

Angelalign Technology Inc.'s remarkable innovations, including the angelButton™, the world's first and only integrated button for elastic wearing, the A6 Mandibular Advancement and the advanced iOrtho software have differentiated Angel Aligners in the marketplace and positioned them well for global expansion.

Medit has achieved outstanding success, emerging as a market leader in the fast-growing IOS industry. Medit's state-of-the-art scanners are renowned for their precision, ease of use, and speed. Medit's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with Angel Aligner's dedication to delivering superior orthodontic solutions.

This collaboration combines decades of experience, innovation, and dedication to excellence. Together, they empower providers worldwide to deliver patients with the best possible care and results.

Media Contacts:  

Angel Aligner: Sue Kolb, Head of Marketing [email protected]

Medit: Jiin Choi, Partnership Manager [email protected]

SOURCE Angelalign Technology Inc.

