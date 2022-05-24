Angels on Call Homecare Awarded the 2022 Caring Star

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angels on Call Homecare is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Caring Star for homecare services in New York for the year 2022!

Caring.com, one of the largest online review communities for senior care in the United States, gives the Caring Star Award to homecare agencies that receive exceptional ratings and reviews from clients and their families.

Angels on Call is thrilled to be recognized as a Caring Star for homecare in New York. This award is a testament to the hardworking home care aides who provide top-quality care day in and day out.

The Caring Star Award is an award given to the finest care facilities and services that make a difference for seniors and their families. The nationwide initiative recognizes service excellence in senior living and in-home care based on consumer ratings and evaluations on their website. This award is significant because it gives older people and their relatives information about the top care providers in the United States. If someone is searching for assistance in the Peekskill, New York area, they'll know that Angels on Call Homecare can be counted on!

About Angels on Call Homecare

Our in-home care services range from light to full help, depending on the individual's physical and medical requirements. Home health care assistants generally perform basic tasks such as assisting elders with daily living activities, personal care, light housekeeping, medication, and companionship. This option is ideal for medically healthy seniors who simply require mobility and dexterity assistance. Similar services are provided by skilled home health care, which includes nursing assistants with the appropriate training to case manage, supervise, and provide extended care. We want you to understand that no matter what sort of service you require, we will provide the greatest possible assistance in order for you and those you care about to live comfortably!

Angels on Call Homecare not only provides outstanding service, but we also do so at a reasonable price, removing the burden of paying for costly care. Angels on Call is best suited for those who want to maintain some degree of autonomy in their lives, as it can be tough to give up your house and move into a facility.

Visit Angels on Call Homecare online to learn more! https://angelsoncallinc.com/

Contact Information:

Rob Dalton

(845) 628-2255

[email protected]

SOURCE Angels on Call Homecare