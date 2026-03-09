Angels on Call Homecare Named Best Home Health Care in Hudson Valley for Specialized Dementia and Parkinson's Care Innovation

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angels on Call Homecare has been named Best Home Health Care Service across the Hudson Valley in the Community Choice Awards, recognizing the organization's specialized dementia and Parkinson's care model and its measurable clinical impact throughout the region.

Spanning multiple counties across New York, the Hudson Valley represents one of the largest and most competitive healthcare markets in the state. Being named Best Home Health Care across this expansive region reflects not only community trust, but strategic transformation.

Angels on Call Homecare

Over the past several years — particularly beginning during the COVID era — Angels on Call made a deliberate shift away from traditional, task-based homecare. Rather than focusing solely on completing activities of daily living, leadership invested in building a clinically structured, specialty-driven care architecture centered on measurable outcomes.

That evolution led to the refinement of proprietary frameworks, advanced training pathways, and performance-based KPIs tracking fall mitigation, cognitive engagement, symptom stabilization, workforce retention, and client satisfaction.

Today, those internal benchmarks are translating into external recognition.

Angels on Call became the first homecare agency in the U.S. Accredited in Certified in Parkinson's Disease Care (CPDC™). The organization is also one of the first homecare providers in America — and the first healthcare organization in New York — Accredited in Dementia Excellence.

Together, these distinctions make Angels on Call the only healthcare organization in the United States to hold dual accreditations in both Dementia and Parkinson's care.

Through its specialized programs — Memory Care Angels, Neuro-Mobility Angels, and Guardian Angel clinical consultations — the agency integrates life-history assessments, structured activation planning, mobility preservation strategies, medication timing precision, nutrition alignment, and RN-led clinical oversight into everyday care delivery.

Unlike conventional agencies that measure productivity in hours completed, Angels on Call measures progress in preserved independence, reduced fall rates, stabilized behaviors, and strengthened family confidence.

"This recognition validates a multi-year reform effort in how homecare is structured and delivered," said Eric J. Dalton, Vice President. "We intentionally moved away from transactional caregiving and built a clinical architecture rooted in evidence, neurological understanding, and measurable outcomes. That meant redefining KPIs, elevating specialty training standards, integrating nurse-led oversight into activation planning, and designing proprietary frameworks that protect cognition and mobility in real time. We track fall rates. We measure engagement consistency. We analyze retention and satisfaction data. This award reflects not popularity, but disciplined execution of a care model engineered for durability, precision, and dignity."

The transformation has also included workforce innovation and structured Care Professional development aligned with specialty certifications and long-term sustainability.

"Transforming from traditional homecare to a specialized, outcome-driven model required careful financial planning and operational recalibration, said Robert Dalton, CEO. We evaluated cost structures, workforce investment, training scalability, and measurable KPIs to ensure this model would be sustainable long-term. Excellence in dementia and Parkinson's care cannot exist without operational stability. This award represents not just recognition of innovation, but validation of a system built to endure and deliver consistent results across the Hudson Valley."

The Hudson Valley Community Choice Award underscores the region-wide impact of this specialized approach, recognizing Angels on Call not simply as a homecare provider, but as a leader in Dementia and Parkinson's innovation across New York.

For families navigating cognitive or neurological change, the message is clear: specialized structure, measurable strategy, and clinical precision matter.

For more information about Angels on Call Homecare's dementia and Parkinson's programs, visit www.angelsoncallinc.com or contact [email protected].

