Angels on Call Homecare Named Best in Class Employer by Caregivers of New York for Excellence in Employee Recognition, Training, and Clinical Support

Angels on Call Homecare, an award-winning homecare provider serving communities across New York, has been named Best in Class Employer by Caregivers of New York, recognizing the organization's industry-leading employee recognition program, advanced specialized training pathways, and robust clinical support infrastructure.

Angels on Call Homecare

The Best in Class Employer Award honors organizations that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to caregivers through meaningful recognition, professional development, and a culture that values caregivers as skilled professionals—not interchangeable labor.

"At Angels on Call Homecare, our Care Professionals are the heart of everything we do," said Eric Dalton, Vice President. "This recognition affirms what we believe at our core: when caregivers are supported, educated, and valued, the quality of care delivered to clients and families rises with them."

A Culture Built on Recognition and Respect

Angels on Call Homecare's employee recognition program is intentionally designed to celebrate excellence consistently. From values-based weekly recognition to internal awards and external nominations, Care Professionals are acknowledged not only for reliability, but for compassion, innovation, teamwork, and meaningful impact in clients' lives.

This culture of appreciation and accountability has contributed to strong engagement, retention, and multiple national recognitions, including Employer of Choice honors and high satisfaction ratings across client and caregiver surveys.

Advanced Specialized Training: MCA and NMA

A key factor in the Best in Class Employer recognition is Angels on Call Homecare's commitment to education and career advancement through proprietary training programs, including:

Memory Care Angel (MCA) – A specialized training pathway focused on dementia and Alzheimer's care, emphasizing person-centered approaches, communication strategies, and behavioral support.

– A specialized training pathway focused on dementia and Alzheimer's care, emphasizing person-centered approaches, communication strategies, and behavioral support. Neuro-Mobility Angel (NMA) – An advanced program designed for care professionals supporting individuals living with Parkinson's disease and mobility challenges, integrating safety, movement support, and disease-specific care techniques.

These programs go far beyond minimum training requirements, equipping Care Professionals with confidence, clinical understanding, and clear pathways for professional growth.

Clinical Support That Sets a Higher Standard

Angels on Call Homecare also distinguishes itself through strong clinical oversight, including registered nurse case management, ongoing education, and accessible leadership support. Care Professionals are never left to navigate complex care alone, ensuring clients receive safe, dignified, and personalized care in their homes.

Recognition from Caregivers of New York

Caregivers of New York is a caregiver recognition initiative focused on highlighting excellence in caregiving through storytelling, awards, and digital recognition—primarily via its growing Instagram community (@caregiversofnewyork).

The platform exists to shine a spotlight on professional caregivers and employers who are raising the bar for how caregivers are supported, trained, and valued across New York.

"Angels on Call Homecare stood out for its intentional investment in caregivers through recognition, advanced training, and strong clinical support," said Morgan Kelly, Recognition Program Director at Caregivers of New York. "Their approach reflects exactly what the Best in Class Employer Award was created to honor—organizations that truly elevate the caregiving profession."

Raising the Standard for Homecare Employment

The Best in Class Employer Award reflects Angels on Call Homecare's broader mission: to redefine what care can and should look like—for clients, families, and the professionals who serve them.

By prioritizing recognition, advanced training, and clinical excellence, Angels on Call Homecare continues to set a higher bar for homecare employment while delivering award-winning care across the communities it serves.

About Angels on Call

Angels on Call Homecare is an award-winning New York homecare agency specializing in dementia and Parkinson's care, recognized for dual accreditations, advanced training, clinical oversight, and caregiver recognition.

