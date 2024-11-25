Angels on Call Homecare Becomes First and Only Licensed Home Care Service Agency in the U.S. to Earn Certified Parkinson Disease Care™ (CPDC™) Accreditation

PEEKSKILL, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angels on Call Homecare has proudly achieved the prestigious Certified Parkinson Disease Care™ (CPDC™) Business accreditation from the Parkinson's and Movement Disorders Alliance (PMD Alliance), making it the first and only Licensed Home Care Service Agency (LHCSA) in the United States to earn this distinction. This accreditation underscores Angels on Call's commitment to delivering the highest quality, specialized care for individuals with Parkinson's disease and Parkinson's with Dementia.

"When Advocates go through our CPDC™ trainings, they are specially equipped with the tools to provide the highest quality support for people with Parkinson's, their care partners, and their family members. Selecting a CPDC™ service provider not only ensures a knowledgeable, trained person to help on your journey, but also supports the continued connection and empowerment of the entire ecosystem of care for Parkinson's and related disorders," says PMD Alliance.

Navigating the complexities of Parkinson's disease can be overwhelming, but Angels on Call is leading the way in offering comprehensive and specialized care. Their CPDC™ certification equips their care professionals with the knowledge and skills to support individuals with Parkinson's at every stage, from managing motor symptoms to addressing non-motor challenges such as fatigue, depression, and anxiety.

"At Angels on Call, we don't just care for people with Parkinson's—we empower them and their families," says Eric Dalton, VP & Visionary of Angels on Call Homecare. "Our advocates are trained to support not just the individual but the entire ecosystem of care around them. Through our CPDC™ Accreditation we connect care partners, family members, and healthcare professionals, creating a community of support that empowers everyone involved. Our approach is built on the foundation of helping individuals rediscover what brings them passion and purpose."

Angels on Call's CPDC™ accreditation signifies its leadership in Parkinson's care, offering families peace of mind that their loved ones are receiving the highest standard of specialized care available. By bridging clinical expertise with compassionate understanding, the Angels on Call team ensures that every person impacted by Parkinson's receives personalized, expert care tailored to their unique needs.

For more information about how Angels on Call Homecare can support your loved one with Parkinson's or Parkinson's with Dementia, contact us today at https://angelsoncallinc.com/contact-us/.

About Angels on Call Homecare

Angels on Call Homecare is a leading provider of home care services, known for their innovative approach to care and commitment to excellence. Specializing in advanced dementia care and Parkinson's care, they are the first licensed home care service agency (LHCSA) in the U.S. with this accreditation to provide certified Parkinson's Disease care and have received numerous national awards for their dedication to quality care, including the Best of Home Health Care Services Award, Caring Super Star Award, Best of Home Care's Leader in Experience, Provider of Choice, and Employer of Choice. For more information, visit https://angelsoncallinc.com/.

