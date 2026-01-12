Eric J. Dalton Named 2025 HomeCare Hero and IE Global Healthcare Visionary of the Year, Recognized for Transforming Dementia and Parkinson’s Care in America

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric J. Dalton, Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer of Angels on Call Homecare, has been nationally and globally recognized for his leadership and innovation in healthcare, earning two of the industry's most prestigious honors: 2025 HomeCare Hero by HomeCare Magazine and 2025 IE Global Healthcare Visionary of the Year.

The dual recognitions spotlight Dalton's role as a transformative leader reshaping how dementia and Parkinson's care are delivered in the United States — particularly through home-based, person-centered models that prioritize dignity, purpose, and clinical excellence.

The HomeCare Hero Award, presented annually by HomeCare Magazine, honors individuals who are advancing the homecare profession through leadership, innovation, and measurable impact. Dalton was selected for his work building nationally recognized specialized care programs, advancing workforce training, and pushing the boundaries of what homecare can achieve.

The IE Global Healthcare Visionary of the Year Award recognizes leaders whose work is driving meaningful change on a global scale. Dalton was honored for his ability to translate bold vision into operational excellence — developing care models that challenge institutional norms while improving outcomes for individuals living with neurodegenerative conditions.

"Years ago, I kept saying we needed to reimagine how dementia and memory care are delivered," said Dalton. "Not as a slogan — but as a responsibility. These recognitions aren't about me. They represent the proof that when you combine compassion, accountability, and innovation, homecare can lead healthcare forward. This work is about families, Care Professionals, and restoring dignity where it's often been lost."

Under Dalton's leadership, Angels on Call Homecare has emerged as a national pioneer in specialized care. The organization recently became the first and only healthcare provider in New York to earn Purple Flag Excellence in Dementia Care™ Accreditation and the only healthcare organization in the United States to hold both Purple Flag Dementia Accreditation and Certified Parkinson's Disease Care (CPDC™) accreditation — achievements widely regarded as redefining standards for home-based care.

Dalton's leadership philosophy centers on building systems that honor both clinical rigor and human connection. Through initiatives such as the Memory Care Angels (MCA) program, advanced caregiver training pathways, structured care planning, and values-driven culture development, Angels on Call has demonstrated that excellence in healthcare does not require institutional walls.

"Eric leads with purpose and integrity," said Pamela Fitzpatrick, RN, Founder & President of Angels on Call Homecare. "His vision has elevated not just our organization, but the expectations of what homecare can and should be. These honors reflect his unwavering commitment to families, Care Professionals, and the future of healthcare."

Beyond operational achievements, Dalton has become a national voice advocating for innovation in dementia care, aging-in-place solutions, workforce excellence, and accountability in healthcare delivery. His work continues to influence how providers, policymakers, and communities think about caring for vulnerable populations.

"As our population ages, we don't need more facilities — we need better systems," Dalton added. "My focus is building care models that protect dignity, empower caregivers, and give families confidence. This is just the beginning."

Founded in 2005, Angels on Call Homecare is a licensed healthcare organization serving eight counties across New York. With nationally recognized programs in dementia care, Alzheimer's support, Parkinson's disease care, and mobility services, Angels on Call is redefining what it means to age in place with dignity, purpose, and safety.

