Angels on Call Makes History as the First and Only Healthcare Provider in New York to Earn Purple Flag Dementia Accreditation, Redefining the Future of Dementia Care at Home

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angels on Call Homecare has made history, becoming the first and only healthcare provider in New York — across all healthcare sectors — to earn Purple Flag Excellence in Dementia Care™ Accreditation, one of the most rigorous and respected third-party accreditations for dementia care in the United States.

Nationally, Angels on Call is now among the first homecare providers in America to achieve Purple Flag accreditation, a distinction historically reserved for institutional care settings. The achievement signals a pivotal shift in healthcare: elite, specialized dementia care can be delivered safely, compassionately, and clinically at home.

Purple Flag Accreditation evaluates organizations across 68 rigorous standards spanning clinical excellence, safety, staff education, person-centered care, meaningful engagement, documentation, quality improvement, and organizational culture. Angels on Call met and exceeded these standards, demonstrating that home-based dementia care can achieve the same — and in many cases higher — benchmarks than traditional facility-based models.

This milestone also positions Angels on Call as the only healthcare organization in the United States to hold both Purple Flag Dementia Accreditation and Certified Parkinson's Disease Care (CPDC™) accreditation, establishing a new national benchmark for specialized neurodegenerative care.

"Years ago, I used to say we needed to reimagine how dementia and memory care are delivered," said Eric J. Dalton, Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer of Angels on Call Homecare. "Purple Flag proves that excellence is not defined by buildings or institutions. It's defined by standards, accountability, and purpose. This accreditation confirms that homecare can lead the future of dementia care in America — with dignity, safety, and humanity at the center."

The Purple Flag Governance Committee recognized Angels on Call for its advanced Memory Care Angels (MCA) program, dementia-specific training pathways, cognitive and functional assessments, sensory-based engagement strategies, structured care planning, and strong clinical oversight. Together, these elements support Angels on Call's mission to help individuals living with dementia maintain identity, purpose, and quality of life in the place they call home.

"Our work has always been rooted in compassion, dependability, and respect for the human spirit," said Robert Dalton, CEO. "Becoming the first and only healthcare provider in New York to earn Purple Flag accreditation validates the heart and discipline behind our model. Families deserve confidence, consistency, and excellence — and this accreditation affirms that commitment."

The achievement follows a widely attended Purple Flag flag-raising ceremony in December, bringing together families, healthcare leaders, community partners, and elected officials. Many described the moment as a turning point for dementia care, recognizing Angels on Call as a leader in aging-in-place innovation and specialized home-based healthcare.

As Alzheimer's disease and other dementias continue to rise nationwide, Angels on Call's accreditation sends a clear message to families and healthcare systems alike: homecare is no longer an alternative — it is the standard when delivered with rigor, compassion, and accountability.

"This is not a finish line," Eric Dalton added. "It's the foundation of a new model — one built on trust, excellence, and purpose. We will continue raising the bar so families never have to choose between being at home and receiving exceptional care."

Founded in 2005, Angels on Call Homecare is a licensed healthcare organization serving eight counties across New York. With nationally recognized programs in dementia care, Alzheimer's support, Parkinson's disease care, and mobility services, Angels on Call is redefining what it means to age in place with dignity, purpose, and safety.

