Angels on Call Homecare Inducted into Award Hall of Fame for Excellence in Home Health Care

MAHOPAC, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angels on Call Homecare is honored to announce its induction into the prestigious Mahopac Business Hall of Fame, having been awarded the 2024 Best of Mahopac Award in Home Health Care Services for the fifth consecutive year. This recognition underscores the agency's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care to clients and their families, as well as its lasting positive impact on the local community.

Angels on Call Homecare Angels on Call Homecare

"With five consecutive years of winning this award, you have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence and a passion for making a positive impact in the lives of those you serve," said a member of the Best of Mahopac Award Board of Review. "Your team's hard work and dedication are truly deserving of recognition, and we are proud to acknowledge your success."

Angels on Call Homecare is among a very small group of companies to achieve this distinction, which has qualified the agency for the exclusive Hall of Fame Award, created specifically to honor this elite group of inductees. This rare honor highlights the agency's sustained excellence in service, innovation, and commitment to improving lives in Mahopac and beyond.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious honor for the fifth year in a row," said Eric Dalton, Vice President and Health Services Administrator at Angels on Call Homecare. "As someone born and raised in Mahopac, this recognition is especially meaningful to me. It reflects our commitment not only to providing the best care to our community but also to setting new industry standards in specialized care, particularly through our innovative Dementia and Memory Care Program. Being inducted into the Hall of Fame inspires us to continue making a difference locally and beyond."

"This honor holds a special place in our hearts," added Robert Dalton, CEO of Angels on Call Homecare and older brother of Eric Dalton. "As Mahopac natives, we take immense pride in serving the community where we grew up, and we are grateful for the trust and support of our neighbors. It motivates us to keep raising the bar for home care."

This recognition reflects Angels on Call Homecare's dedication to redefining the home care experience through superior hiring standards, advanced dementia and Parkinson's care certifications, and a passion for reimagining memory care. From skilled nursing to companionship services, the agency's personalized approach has been a cornerstone of its success in helping clients maintain dignity, comfort, and independence at home.

Angels on Call Homecare thanks its clients, care professionals, and the Mahopac community for their continued trust and support. The agency looks forward to building on this success and continuing its mission to enhance the quality of life for the clients and families it serves.

About Angels on Call Homecare

Founded in 2005, Angels on Call Homecare is a licensed home care services agency providing skilled nursing, companionship, and private-duty services throughout New York. The agency is nationally recognized for its expertise in dementia and Parkinson's care and is committed to helping clients maintain independence and comfort in their homes.

About the Mahopac Award Program

The Mahopac Award Program is an annual awards program recognizing the achievements and contributions of local businesses in the Mahopac area. By honoring companies that exemplify excellence and innovation, the program seeks to highlight the vital role small businesses play in strengthening communities and driving economic growth.

For more information, please contact Angels on Call Homecare at (845) 628-2255 or visit our website at www.angelsoncall.com.

Contact:

Rob Dalton

[email protected]

(248) 794-7135

SOURCE Angels on Call Homecare