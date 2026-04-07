HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angels on Call Homecare, an award-winning provider recognized nationally for specialized dementia and Parkinson's care delivered through advanced aging-in-place and live-in care models, has launched Angels Embrace, a free community support group initiative designed to provide education, connection, and emotional support for individuals and families impacted by neurodegenerative conditions.

Award-Winning Homecare Provider Launches Free Parkinson’s and Dementia Support Group “Angels Embrace” to Reduce Caregiver Isolation

The program offers both in-person meetings and virtual participation, expanding access for caregivers, family members, and individuals living with Parkinson's disease or dementia.

Angels Embrace was created to address one of the most common challenges families face when navigating neurological disease: isolation.

"Conditions like Parkinson's disease and dementia affect entire families, not just individuals," said Eric Dalton, Vice President of Angels on Call Homecare. "For too long, families navigating these diseases have been left to figure things out on their own. Angels Embrace is about changing that reality by creating a community where education, shared experience, and compassionate guidance come together. When families feel informed and supported, they are better equipped to navigate the complexities of neurodegenerative disease while preserving dignity, independence, and quality of life."

Through its work supporting individuals living at home with complex neurological conditions—including many receiving live-in care for advanced Parkinson's disease or dementia—the organization has seen firsthand the emotional and practical challenges these diseases create for spouses, caregivers, and families.

Unlike therapy groups or medical treatment programs, Angels Embrace is intentionally structured as a supportive and educational community environment focused on shared experiences, practical understanding, and emotional support.

The initiative aims to:

create a welcoming space for open dialogue and shared experiences

support caregivers, family members, and individuals living with neurological conditions

normalize challenges associated with disease progression

increase awareness of coping strategies and community resources

strengthen connections among families navigating similar journeys

Support group leaders facilitating Angels Embrace have completed support group leadership training through a nationally recognized Parkinson's education organization dedicated to strengthening support systems for individuals and families living with Parkinson's disease.

Many families living with Parkinson's disease or dementia choose to remain at home with structured support, including live-in care models that provide safety, consistency, and daily assistance while preserving independence and dignity.

Angels on Call Homecare has been widely recognized for leadership in specialized care at home, including:

Purple Flag Dementia Excellence Accreditation

Accredited in Certified in Parkinson's Disease Care (CPDC™)

Community Partners in Parkinson's Care (CPPC) – Parkinson's Foundation

– Parkinson's Foundation Age-Friendly Health System — Committed to Care Excellence Designation – Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI)

These recognitions place Angels on Call among a select group of organizations nationally acknowledged for advancing care standards for individuals living with Parkinson's disease and dementia.

Robert Dalton, CEO of Angels on Call Homecare, said the initiative reflects the organization's commitment to strengthening support systems for families navigating neurological disease.

"Families often feel overwhelmed long before they reach out for professional care," Dalton said. "Through our work supporting individuals aging at home—whether they're receiving hourly or live-in care—we see how important connection and education are. Angels Embrace was created so families know they are not facing these diseases alone."

Participation in Angels Embrace is completely free and open to the community, regardless of whether individuals receive homecare services from Angels on Call.

Meetings are open to individuals living with Parkinson's disease or dementia, family caregivers, adult children supporting loved ones, and community members seeking education and understanding.

Both in-person and virtual sessions are available to ensure accessibility for participants with varying schedules, mobility needs, and geographic locations.

Additional information about meeting dates and participation is available through Angels on Call Homecare.

Name: Rob Dalton

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (248) 794-7135

SOURCE Angels on Call Homecare