Anheuser-Busch Invests $5 Million in Columbus Brewery, Expands Local Manufacturing Skills Training

LEADING AMERICAN MANUFACTURER CONTINUES TO DELIVER ON $600 MILLION COMMITMENT, FUELING PRODUCTION OF MICHELOB ULTRA AND MICHELOB ULTRA ZERO

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD), a leading American manufacturer and maker of Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser, and Bud Light, announced a new $5 million investment in its Columbus, Ohio Brewery. The investment will fuel production of Michelob ULTRA, the nation's #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer, and Michelob ULTRA Zero, the #1 top-selling and fastest-growing non-alcohol brew. Additionally, Anheuser-Busch is opening a new technical skills training center in Columbus to support the next generation of manufacturing professionals in Ohio.

Columbus Brewery

This latest investment in Columbus is part of Anheuser-Busch's ongoing Brewing Futures initiative, through which the company is investing $600 million in its U.S. operations across 2025 and 2026. The initiative builds on Anheuser-Busch's commitment to investing in its people, breweries and communities by creating and sustaining manufacturing jobs, building the manufacturing workforce for the future and strengthening manufacturing career opportunities for veterans.

Brendan Whitworth, CEO, Anheuser-Busch said: "This investment in our Columbus Brewery strengthens our ability to brew the highest-quality American beers that consumers love, while creating and sustaining jobs in the communities where we operate. By continuously investing in our facilities and people, we are proud to help drive economic growth in communities like Columbus and reinforce our unwavering commitment to the future of American manufacturing."

Creating and Sustaining Manufacturing Jobs

This new $5 million investment helps expand the Columbus Brewery's capacity to produce fast-growing brands like Michelob ULTRA, the #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer in the country. It will also increase the brewery's capacity to produce non-alcohol beers like Michelob ULTRA Zero and Michelob ULTRA Zero Lime. Michelob ULTRA Zero is the #1 top-selling non-alcohol beer, both nationwide and in the state of Ohio, according to leading market researcher Circana.

Building the Manufacturing Workforce for the Future

Building on the opening of a Regional Excellence Center on the Columbus Brewery campus in 2025, this year Anheuser-Busch is opening a new technical skills training center—one of 15 that Anheuser-Busch is opening nationwide—to upskill employees' capabilities related to mechanical and electrical systems. Anheuser-Busch plans to upskill more than 90 percent of its manufacturing workforce over the next five years.

Ryan Augsburger, President, Ohio Manufacturers' Association said: "Ohio's strongest workforce solutions start with employers. Anheuser-Busch's Columbus investment puts that model into action by building technical skills, strengthening an iconic Ohio operation and helping keep Ohio manufacturing competitive."

Strengthening Manufacturing Career Opportunities for Veterans

Anheuser-Busch is also continuing its work with the Manufacturing Institute's Heroes MAKE America initiative to provide former and current service members with resources to pursue careers in manufacturing. Through the integration of credentials that translate military training into manufacturing skills and a dedicated platform designed to showcase military skills and experience, the company is supporting veteran hiring across its facilities and expanding manufacturing career opportunities for these employees. Approximately 10% of Anheuser-Busch's Columbus workforce are veterans or active service members.

Anheuser-Busch has operated in Columbus for more than 50 years and has invested more than $71 million in this brewery over the past five years alone. Investments like these are not new for Anheuser-Busch and represent the company's dedication to serving as a key economic driver in Ohio and its longstanding efforts to strengthen the future of American manufacturing for generations to come.

For more on Anheuser-Busch's economic impact visit www.anheuser-busch.com/community/economic-impact or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years as a leading American manufacturer, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. As the nation's top brewer, one of the fastest growing spirits companies, and an insurgent force in energy drinks, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only alcohol company that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We make the nation's most iconic beers, ready-to-drink spirits and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA – America's #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer – Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Cutwater Spirits, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, BeatBox, industry-leading craft beers and non-alcohol beers like Michelob ULTRA Zero. We are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and to the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our products to life. That's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT BREWING FUTURES

Anheuser-Busch's Brewing Futures initiative builds on more than 165 years of continuous investment in our people, breweries and communities to support American manufacturing through three key pillars:

We are Creating and Sustaining Manufacturing Jobs by increasing investments in its U.S. operations to $600 million total over two years.

We're also Building the Manufacturing Workforce for the Future by opening 15 new technical skills training centers at its facilities across the U.S. and collaborating with technical trade schools.

Lastly, Anheuser-Busch is Strengthening Career Opportunities for Veterans by helping former and current service members pursue manufacturing careers in the private sector.

These efforts build on our longstanding commitment to creating jobs and driving economic prosperity through our expanded investment in our breweries, technical skills training, and support for veterans.

Circana TUS MULC+ L12W w/e 4/5/26

Circana OH – MULC+ w/e 3.22.26

SOURCE Anheuser-Busch