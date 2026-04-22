Anheuser‑Busch Increases Investment in U.S. Manufacturing to $600 Million

Leading American manufacturer builds on longstanding commitment to creating jobs and driving local economic opportunity

Expanded investment spans 2025 and 2026 and will strengthen breweries, provide technical skills training, and support hiring veterans

ST. LOUIS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anheuser-Busch [NYSE: BUD], a leading American manufacturer and maker of Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser and Bud Light, announced it is expanding its commitment to creating and sustaining American manufacturing jobs by increasing its investment in its U.S. operations to $600 million across 2025 and 2026.

Part of Anheuser-Busch's ongoing Brewing Futures initiative, today's announcement builds on the company's more than 165-year legacy of investing in its people, breweries and communities, with new developments across three key pillars:

Anheuser-Busch Brewing Futures

Creating and Sustaining Manufacturing Jobs by increasing investments in its U.S. operations to $600 million total over two years.

Building the Manufacturing Workforce for the Future by opening 15 new technical skills training centers at its facilities across the U.S. and collaborating with technical trade schools.

Strengthening Manufacturing Career Opportunities for Veterans by helping former and current service members pursue manufacturing careers in the private sector.

Brendan Whitworth, CEO, Anheuser-Busch said: "Anheuser-Busch's $600 million investment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the future of American manufacturing. By strengthening our manufacturing operations, we are creating sustainable careers – not just jobs – and investing in the people who are vital to our success. We are proud to continue building the next generation of manufacturing leaders through our new technical training centers while also providing new opportunities in the workforce for our nation's veterans."

Jay Timmons, President and CEO, National Association of Manufacturers said: "Anheuser-Busch's expanded investment is a commitment to the American worker and the future of our nation's strength in manufacturing. By partnering with the Manufacturing Institute, Anheuser-Busch is powering a new generation of opportunity for the world's finest workforce—the manufacturing workforce. These local technical skills training centers and partnerships with trade schools will transform careers and enable the manufacturing workforce of today and tomorrow to develop the critical skills they need to build life-changing careers, grow our economy and shape American communities."

Creating and Sustaining Manufacturing Jobs

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has demonstrated its commitment to American manufacturing and local economic development through continuous investments in its people and breweries, resulting in 99% of its beer sold in the U.S. being made in the U.S. Its new investments will advance technology systems, support its workforce and supply chain through various campus upgrades, and increase production and packaging capabilities for leading brands like Michelob ULTRA, America's #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer, according to leading market researcher Circana.

Building the Manufacturing Workforce for the Future

To further invest in workforce development and fuel future growth in American manufacturing, Anheuser-Busch will open 15 new technical skills training centers at its operations facilities across the U.S. The centers will offer employees advanced training to upskill their capabilities, from technical fundamentals and digital tools to management systems and mechanical and electrical systems. Through this expansion, Anheuser-Busch plans to upskill more than 90% of its manufacturing workforce over the next five years, building on the more than 2,700 employees who have already received training since the opening of its initial best-in-class Technical Excellence Center in St. Louis in 2022.

Anheuser-Busch has forged strategic partnerships with trade schools across the U.S. to strengthen its talent pipeline and create clear pathways for careers in American manufacturing – within its own workforce and beyond. The company has embedded this collaboration into the opening of its new technical skills training centers, ensuring that together their curriculums address local skills gaps and community needs.

Strengthening Manufacturing Career Opportunities for Veterans

Anheuser-Busch is also continuing to work with the Manufacturing Institute's (MI) Heroes MAKE America initiative to provide former and current service members with resources to pursue careers in manufacturing. Since announcing its industry-leading adoption of MI's Manufacturing Readiness Badges in May 2025, Anheuser-Busch has integrated more than 20 total credentials that translate military training into skills required for manufacturing roles within its operations.

In 2026, Anheuser-Busch and MI are accelerating adoption of the Heroes MAKE America Talent Network, powered by SmartResume – a jointly developed platform designed to make military skills and experience visible, verified, and easily understood by employers. Anheuser-Busch has embedded the tool into its career website to support veteran hiring and guide candidates through the application process – driving strong engagement, with nearly 25% of the more than 600 industry-wide SmartResumes completed to date originating from its platform.

Investments in these areas are not new for Anheuser-Busch and represent the latest evolution in the company's longstanding efforts to strengthen the future of American manufacturing for generations to come.

For more information visit anheuser-busch.com and follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years as a leading American manufacturer, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. As the nation's top brewer, one of the fastest growing spirits companies, and an insurgent force in energy drinks, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only alcohol company that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We are home to the nation's most iconic beers, ready-to-drink spirits and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA – America's #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer – Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Cutwater Spirits, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, industry-leading craft beers and alcohol free beers like Michelob ULTRA Zero. We are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and to the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our products to life. That's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Anheuser-Busch