Animal Dermatology Group Announces Publication Validating Wearable Technology for Dogs

Dr. Joel Griffies, veterinary dermatologist at Animal Dermatology Clinic, Marietta, GA provided veterinary expertise and a population of itchy dogs to help engineers develop this technology. According to Dr. Griffies, the problem veterinarians face is a lack of truly objective information. "Since our patients can't talk, what we know about their symptoms is from owner reports and what we observe in the exam room," says Griffies. "The Vetrax® system solves this problem by providing actual information about what a dog does each day, even when they can't be observed." Vetrax is a small wearable device attached to a collar that records specific movement characteristics in fractions of a second. Utilizing engineers at Georgia Tech, AGL has developed a system using computer algorithms to interpret movements and accurately report behaviors.

"This publication details the accuracy of the Vetrax system," says Marcel Sarzen, CEO and founder of AGL. "The Vetrax system was developed for the veterinary community. It has proven beneficial for pet owners and their doctors and in research settings to help evaluate therapies and develop objective assessment tools." Sample monitoring applications include atopic dermatitis, mobility rehabilitation, weight loss, and general activity.

About Animal Dermatology Group

Animal Dermatology Group is the largest group of veterinary dermatologists across the globe with practices in the United States, Australia and New Zealand. The group is made up of 23 board certified dermatologists 11 associates and residents and is active in the American College of Veterinary Dermatology and in research in the field. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.animaldermatology.com.

About AGL

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, AGL develops systems to help owners and their veterinarians manage animal health and provide the best quality of life for pets. AGL works with strategic-development partners, including Georgia Tech Research Institute, to combine the latest technologies with exclusively licensed animal-behavior algorithms. The result is convenient, noninvasive monitoring systems that are extraordinary. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.vetrax.com.

