Animal Loving Families Will Adore Reading About Farm Fruits

Xulon Press

Nov 24, 2025, 12:10 ET

Xulon Press presents an original children's book about the fruit of the Spirit.

LUCEDALE, Miss., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Heather Ellison invites children and their families to share Farm Fruits: Learning About God's Word On The Farm ($14.99, paperback, 9798868528002; $26.99, hard cover, 9798868528019; $5.99, e-book, 9798868528026).

Ellison lets the cows from her family farm teach children about the fruit of the Spirit, how to love, be kind, and have self-control.

Farm Fruits - Learning about God's Word on the Farm

"When I watch our grandchildren and how much they love our cows and being on the farm, I know there is no better way and no easier way to teach them than through those things that they love!" said Ellison.

Heather Ellison is a mother, wife, and "Honey" to her grandchildren. Her one desire is to share Jesus everywhere and with everyone. Ellison lives on a cattle farm with her family and they love serving in Guatemala through the In Jesus' Name medical ministry. Writing books and devotions on her blog is her way of sharing Jesus.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Farm Fruits: Learning About God's Word On The Farm is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

