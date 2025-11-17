Retired USMC Combat Officer Spins Military Principles and Life Experience Into a Fascinating Perspective on Faith and Spiritual Warfare

Xulon Press presents a teaching combining elements of faith with essential practices as a Christian soldier to inspire spiritual growth for all Christians, an excellent Bible study resource.

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Richard Cope guides Christians to live an active, purposeful life in Doing the Christian Life: Boot Camp for Christians Learning What it Means to Follow ($13.49, paperback, 9798868510977; $5.99, e-book, 9798868510984; audiobook, 9798868510991).

Doing the Christian Life - Boot Camp for Christians Learning What it Means to Follow

Cope knows firsthand how confusing and frustrating a journey into Christianity can be. By recounting his own experience, he penned this unique faith perspective to help other Christians understand and appreciate the transformative work of Christ in everyday life. Cope, a former Marine Corps officer, draws thought-provoking parallels between military training and Christian life, emphasizing the importance of understanding and practicing the fundamentals of faith. This book is structured around essential principles and practices for daily living as a Christian soldier, challenging readers to implement these ideas in their lives. Cope provides much-needed motivation for all Christians to understand the importance of actively engaging in spiritual warfare against evil, using love, kindness, and forgiveness as their weapons.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Cope said, "My experience as a retired USMC combat officer, CEO of multiple technology companies, fundraiser, mentor, and father."

Richard Cope is a board member, CEO of five different technology companies, USMC combat commander, head of special operations for Gen. Schwarzkopf in the first Gulf War, a venture capitalist, and a nonprofit fundraiser. He created two companies in different industries on the INC 500 list and the fastest-growing Veteran-owned company in America. Cope has raised funds from the United States, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Australia, and Europe. He has over 40 issued patents in the United States and internationally. Cope has testified before Congress, briefed presidents and world leaders, and been featured on television, radio, and in multiple newspapers, magazines, and books. He enjoys helping young companies and entrepreneurs grow and succeed, mentoring young families, helping to extend the grace of Christ to everyone everywhere.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Doing the Christian Life: Boot Camp for Christians Learning What it Means to Follow is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press