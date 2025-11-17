Author's Relatable Experiences of Grief and Loss Demonstrate How God is the Mender of Broken Hearts

Xulon Press presents a true life journey through grief and loss, for anyone seeking spiritual inspiration while navigating a devastating change.

ROSWELL, Ga., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Kathy Amos Lamar provides much-needed inspiration for navigating through losses of every kind in The Grief That Grew Me ($16.49, paperback, 9798868525995; $5.99, e-book, 9798868526008).

The Grief That Grew Me

Lamar knows firsthand that grief and deep loss come from a variety of life's challenges. She shares her real-life experiences during grief and loss that helped her to grow and mature spiritually as she grew closer to God and became the powerful woman of prayer and faith that she is today. She reveals how God uses grief to draw hurting individuals nearer to Him. Her own personal story is testimony of how Jesus can pick up the pieces of broken hearts and restore faith through the power of the Holy Spirit and His Word. Readers will be inspired to learn how Jesus did all of this and more for Lamar and be motivated that He can do the same for them as well. This book aims to show how developing a deeper relationship with Him, one can walk by faith and not by sight, and how God's Word delivers the perfect peace amid chaos.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Lamar said, "The deaths of many loved ones, friends who went through divorce, separation from family, job loss, loss of homes, and other losses in their lives. It is my earnest prayer that readers of my book will know that God is real. He will carry you through your darkest night, rescue you when you are in despair, save you from your destructive thoughts, pick you up off the floor (literally)."

Kathy Amos Lamar is a native of Chicago Heights, Illinois and resides in Roswell, Georgia. She is a retired health care professional and educator. Lamar is a devoted wife of 49 years to William, the mother of two adult sons, and has a granddaughter and a grandson. She is a faithful Woman of God, prayer intercessor, committed community volunteer, mentor, and servant leader. She is a head usher and member of St. James Community Church in Alpharetta, Georgia. Lamar is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and The Links, Incorporated. Lamar loves spending time with family and friends, traveling, walking outdoors, and arranging fresh flowers. You can follow the author and her book, on the Instagram page, The Grief That Grew Me.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Grief That Grew Me is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

