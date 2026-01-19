Animal Rescue Corps rescues 18 dogs in rural Missouri

Cold weather prompts residents to request assistance from the animal protection organization

DONIPHAN, Mo., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national nonprofit animal protection organization, rescued 18 dogs and puppies living outdoors on a rural property in southeast Missouri on Friday after residents asked for help amid cold weather conditions.

"This was not a criminal case," ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward said. "The people living on the property recognized that the number of dogs had grown beyond what they could manage and that they could no longer properly care for the animals. These individuals also agreed to have their personal dogs spayed or neutered immediately at ARC's expense."

Operation Unchained Dream began when an ARC team traveled to the area Thursday night, met with local rescuers Friday morning, and transported the dogs to ARC's rescue shelter near Nashville, Tennessee, later that day for evaluation and care.

ARC responders said they found several adult dogs secured by chains and multiple litters of puppies roaming freely on the property. While some makeshift shelter was present, recent freezing temperatures raised concerns about the dogs' safety. Among the dogs rescued was an underweight and very pregnant dog.

"Without intervention, the situation would have quickly escalated," Woodward said. "We're grateful that the property's residents contacted us, ensuring these dogs receive the proper food, shelter and medical attention they need.

According to Shelter Animals Count, the need for rescues is underscored by a broader national shelter capacity crisis. In 2024, approximately 5.8 million dogs and cats entered U.S. animal shelters and rescues, and many shelters are reporting ongoing overcrowding as animals stay longer due to lower adoption rates, straining space and resources. By housing rescued animals at its own dedicated rescue facility, ARC helps prevent large-scale operations like this one from overwhelming already overcrowded local shelters, allowing communities to maintain space and resources for other animals in need.

More information about ARC's work and how to support this and future rescue efforts is available at https://animalrescuecorps.org.

About Animal Rescue Corps

Since 2010, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit organization, has provided large-scale animal rescue for communities that lack resources to address abuse. In addition to emergency rescue, ARC offers education and shelter relief. ARC's mission is to end animal suffering through direct and compassionate action and to inspire the highest ethical standards of humanity towards animals. In 2025, ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward was honored as a CNN Hero and selected as one of five finalists for the CNN Hero of the Year award. To learn more about Animal Rescue Corps, visit https://animalrescuecorps.org/.

