Animal Rescue Corps partners with National Mill Dog Rescue to save more than 60 dogs from commercial breeders

Dogs transported from Missouri to ARC's rescue center for medical care, rehabilitation and rehoming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national nonprofit animal protection organization, assisted the National Mill Dog Rescue (NMDR), a Colorado-based animal welfare group, by taking in more than 60 dogs surrendered from breeders across Missouri.

Animal Rescue Corps team members hold some of the more than 60 dogs surrendered by commercial breeders to the National Mill Dog Rescue in Missouri this week.

On Tuesday, ARC responders traveled to Missouri to pick up the dogs and transport them to ARC's Rescue Center near Nashville, Tennessee, where they will be placed with trusted shelter partners after evaluation and care. The dog group was made up of a variety of breeds, including Chihuahuas, corgis, beagles, pomchis, Westies, a Great Dane and a St. Bernard.

"Today marks a great step toward something better for these dogs," ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward said. "Working together with trusted partners like National Mill Dog Rescue allows us to reach more animals in need. Our focus now is helping each one of these dogs feel safe, heal at their own pace and discover what it means to be loved."

Upon arrival at the ARC Rescue Center, the dogs will receive comprehensive veterinary evaluations, vaccinations, medical treatment, nutritious food and safe shelter. ARC's team will assess each animal's individual needs and begin the process of preparing them for placement with shelter and rescue partners.

Woodward said an initial examination of the dogs indicates they are generally in fair condition, though some are underweight, some have skin issues, some may be pregnant and all will require socialization.

This operation reflects ARC's ongoing commitment to collaborative rescue efforts that support large-scale animal welfare needs across the country. Efforts like this are especially important in regions where commercial breeding activity and multi-state rescue transport needs remain high:

Missouri is widely recognized as a leading state for commercial dog breeders, making it a frequent source location for rescue operations.

ARC's placement partner network, predominantly in northern, eastern, and midwestern states, serves as a key destination for transported rescue dogs, where strong shelter and rescue partners support placement efforts.

"This partnership means more dogs are getting the help they need, exactly when they need it," Woodward said. "By coordinating efforts, we're able to move animals more efficiently through rescue, recovery and placement while continuing to make room for those still waiting for help."

More information about ARC's work and how to support ongoing rescue efforts is available at animalrescuecorps.org/. To make a donation, visit animalrescuecorps.givecloud.co/donate.

About Animal Rescue Corps

Since 2010, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit organization, has provided large-scale animal rescue for communities that lack resources to address abuse. In addition to emergency rescue, ARC offers education and shelter relief. ARC's mission is to end animal suffering through direct and compassionate action and to inspire the highest ethical standards of humanity towards animals. In 2025, ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward was honored as a CNN Hero and selected as one of five finalists for the CNN Hero of the Year award. To learn more about Animal Rescue Corps, visit animalrescuecorps.org/.

SOURCE Animal Rescue Corps