Animal Rescues Corps assists in Louisiana animal cruelty case

Dogs rescued from neglectful conditions, along with others from a correctional shelter program, have been taken to the ARC Rescue Center for placement with adoption partners

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national nonprofit animal protection organization, has transported 35 dogs rescued from a suspected cruelty and neglect case in Louisiana, along with five additional dogs from a Louisiana Department of Corrections shelter program to the ARC Rescue Center outside of Nashville, Tennessee, where they will continue their rehabilitation.

Animal Rescue Corps Director of Administration Michael Cunningham checks dogs and cages as his team prepares to transfer 40 dogs from the Louisiana Department of Corrections' Pen Pals Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in Jackson to the ARC Rescue Center outside of Nashville, Tennessee.

The dogs were removed from a property in Greensburg, Louisiana, where authorities reported finding numerous malnourished animals living in poor conditions. The property resident has been charged with 27 counts of cruelty to animals, 21 counts of which are felony charges. Other counts are pending against another property resident who remains at large.

"These dogs have already been through tremendous hardship, but now their recovery can begin," ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward said. "Our team is committed to giving each of these animals the medical care, nourishment and compassion they deserve while helping them move toward a safe and stable future."

ARC staff traveled to Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson, Louisiana, on Monday as part of its Operation Safe Shelter case to pick up the dogs from inmates and trustees with the Pen Pals Animal Shelter and Adoption Center program, who had been caring for them since their rescue. Pen Pals is a program that allows incarcerated individuals to help train and care for rescued animals while gaining valuable skills and a sense of purpose.

"The Pen Pals program gives these dogs a chance to heal while also giving participants an opportunity to practice compassion, responsibility and purpose," said Pen Pals Director Stacey Alleman. "We deeply appreciate ARC stepping in to assist with these animals and support our program."

Once the dogs arrive at the ARC Rescue Center, each animal will receive comprehensive veterinary evaluations and individualized treatment plans as needed. ARC staff and volunteers will also provide daily care and enrichment while preparing the dogs for eventual placement with adoption partners.

For more information about ARC's work or to donate or volunteer, visit animalrescuecorps.org/.

About Animal Rescue Corps

Since 2010, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit organization, has provided large-scale animal rescue for communities that lack resources to address abuse. In addition to emergency rescue, ARC offers education and shelter relief. ARC's mission is to end animal suffering through direct and compassionate action and to inspire the highest ethical standards of humanity towards animals. In 2025, ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward was honored as a CNN Hero and selected as one of five finalists for the CNN Hero of the Year award. To learn more about Animal Rescue Corps, visit animalrescuecorps.org/ .

SOURCE Animal Rescue Corps