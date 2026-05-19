Animal Rescue Corps rescues 133 chihuahuas, one large dog, 12 cats from overcrowded Tennessee property

The emergency operation followed a request for help from family members concerned about elderly residents living in unsafe conditions.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) , a national nonprofit animal protection organization, has completed an emergency rescue operation to save 133 vulnerable chihuahuas, one large dog and 12 cats living in a dangerous, overcrowded environment on a property in Rutherford County, Tennessee.

Animal Rescue Corps volunteer Juanita Copeland helps team member Jennifer von Dohlen tag one of the 133 chihuahuas ARC rescued from Rutherford County, Tennessee, last week.

ARC teams, in the middle of two other large rescue operations, removed 25 of the most urgent animals during an initial assessment on May 9 that included pregnant dogs, nursing mothers, newborn puppies, and other dogs suffering from injuries and neglect. On May 14, the group completed Operation Little Dogs, Big Hearts, rescuing every remaining animal. The case involved extensive medical care, behavioral support, and rehabilitation due to the neglect and unhealthy living conditions experienced by the dogs.

"From the moment we arrived, it was clear these animals were in crisis," said ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward. "Our priority was getting the most vulnerable animals to safety as quickly as possible while ensuring those remaining could be rescued humanely and responsibly as soon as possible."

Family Sought Help After Becoming Aware of the Situation

ARC was contacted after family members sought help for the elderly property owners who could no longer care for the animals and needed to be relocated from the home. Upon arriving at the property, ARC responders discovered severe overcrowding and unsafe conditions both inside and outside the home, including accumulated feces covering the floor of the house, which cemented furniture and debris in place.

During the initial visit, ARC observed that the animals were moved to an outdoor pen by the family following an order from the local animal control agency and were exhibiting increased stress and aggression toward one another. The animals were also beginning to dig out of the pen. ARC requested that no more animals be moved outside at that time.

The team then identified and prioritized the most vulnerable animals, transporting them back to the rescue center with plans to rescue the remainder later that week. Among the first group of rescued animals was a dog recovering from injuries sustained in a pack attack. Four puppies were also born at the ARC Rescue Center following the initial intake, but only one survived and is now beginning to thrive.

Follow-Up Rescue Operation Completed

ARC rescuers returned on May 14 to remove the chihuahuas and other animals that remained on the property after the initial assessment.

The veterinary intake team on the scene reported dogs with fight injuries, respiratory distress, large tumors, missing lower jaws from severe and untreated dental disease, eye ulcers and infections, congestive heart failure and other conditions associated with hoarding and neglect. The cats were suffering from eye and upper respiratory infections, as well as external and internal parasites.

"Cases like this one are exactly why Animal Rescue Corps exists," Woodward said. "These situations are heartbreaking for both the animals and the people involved. Today, we have helped not only a large number of animals but a family in crisis as well."

Removed from the property, the 146 animals will receive veterinary care, vaccinations, nutritious food and behavioral evaluation at the ARC Rescue Center. After rehabilitation, the animals will be placed with shelter and rescue partners for adoption.

For more information about ARC, or to donate or volunteer, visit animalrescuecorps.org.

About Animal Rescue Corps

Since 2010, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit organization, has provided large-scale animal rescue for communities that lack resources to address abuse. In addition to emergency rescue, ARC offers education and shelter relief. ARC's mission is to end animal suffering through direct and compassionate action and to inspire the highest ethical standards of humanity towards animals. In 2025, ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward was honored as a CNN Hero and selected as one of five finalists for the CNN Hero of the Year award. To learn more about Animal Rescue Corps, visit animalrescuecorps.org/ .

SOURCE Animal Rescue Corps