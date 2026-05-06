Animal Rescue Corps responds to urgent surrender, rescues 18 dogs in McKenzie, Tennessee

Dogs and puppies taken to ARC's rescue center after owner encounters medical emergency

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national nonprofit animal protection organization, has rescued another 18 dogs and puppies in McKenzie, Tennessee, after their owner suffered from a medical condition and will not be returning home to care for them.

The seven adult dogs, eight juvenile dogs and three small puppies were surrendered to ARC on Tuesday as part of Operation Plain Sight and have been taken to the ARC Rescue Center outside of Nashville, Tennessee, where they are receiving veterinary evaluations, medical treatment, and nutritious meals.

Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) rescued 18 dogs and puppies in McKenzie, Tennessee, on Tuesday after their caretaker suffered a medical emergency. This rescue brings the total number of dogs rescued to more than 100 over the past three weeks.

Dogs Receive Urgent Care

At the time of rescue, the adults averaged about 50 pounds each, the eight juvenile dogs were all about 30 pounds and the three puppies were about 5 pounds each. All of the dogs are suffering from insect bites and will receive treatment for fleas and ticks. Some also have skin wounds, eye and ear infections, dermatitis and fur loss, an abscess and one has a hernia. Flystrike, or myiasis, was also observed.

"This is one of those situations where compassion and urgency have to go hand in hand," ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward said. "These dogs suddenly lost the only home they knew, and while their caretaker's situation is tragic, our focus now is making sure each animal gets the care and stability they need so they can be adopted out to their forever homes."

ARC's mission is to support rural communities with limited to no animal shelter resources, particularly in cases where large-scale rescues or owner surrenders would overwhelm local capacity.

More than 100 Dogs Saved in Three Weeks

In the past three weeks, ARC has taken in more than 100 dogs in need, including several senior dogs rescued from a cruelty case and several puppies, all of whom need specialized care and attention.

"Every rescue is made possible by people who care," Woodward said. "Donations directly fund lifesaving veterinary care, food and shelter, while our selfless volunteers are on the ground every day helping these animals heal. In rural communities where shelters and resources are scarce, that support is what allows us to step in, fill critical gaps and ensure animals get the care they otherwise wouldn't receive."

For more information about ARC's work, visit animalrescuecorps.org/, to learn more about how to volunteer, visit animalrescuecorps.org/volunteer/, and to make donations to ARC, visit animalrescuecorps.givecloud.co/donate.

About Animal Rescue Corps

Since 2010, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit organization, has provided large-scale animal rescue for communities that lack resources to address abuse. In addition to emergency rescue, ARC offers education and shelter relief. ARC's mission is to end animal suffering through direct and compassionate action and to inspire the highest ethical standards of humanity towards animals. In 2025, ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward was honored as a CNN Hero and selected as one of five finalists for the CNN Hero of the Year award. To learn more about Animal Rescue Corps, visit animalrescuecorps.org/.

SOURCE Animal Rescue Corps