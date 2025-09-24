Animal Rescue Corps rescues 57 dogs from backyard breeder in Lexington, Tennessee

National nonprofit steps in after Lexington Police officers discover dogs and puppies suffering from exposure to toxic levels of ammonia and other dangerous living conditions

LEXINGTON, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national nonprofit animal protection organization, rescued 57 dogs and puppies from a backyard breeder in Lexington, Tennessee, this week following a tip from the Lexington Police Department.

Animal Rescue Corps volunteers examine one of the 57 dogs the organization removed from a Lexington, Tennessee, home after Lexington Police Department officers discovered the animals living in hazardous conditions

Police had responded to a complaint about the number of dogs at the home when they detected a strong odor of ammonia coming from inside the residence. This smell is commonly linked to excessive animal waste or the harsh cleaning chemicals used to mask it. Based on their findings, officers secured a search and seizure warrant and immediately contacted ARC for assistance.

ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward said the operation was dubbed "Operation Breathless" due to excessively high ammonia levels inside the home, which forced ARC personnel to wear respirators while conducting the rescue.

"In addition to the presence of ammonia, we found inches of feces covering some of the floors and some dogs hiding in kitchen cabinets," Woodward said. "During our initial examinations, we've already documented cases of eye and skin infections, parasites, blindness, corneal ulcers, pregnancy, fur loss, overgrown nails, dental disease, and mastitis. Many of these health risks are often directly caused by the toxic environment and neglect."

Of the 57 dogs rescued from the home, 11 are puppies, including a litter of six that is approximately four weeks old and a litter of five that is only about two weeks old.

"The conditions in the home were not only dangerous for the animals but for anyone who entered," said Lexington Police Chief Jeff Middleton. "Our partnership with ARC is critical in situations like this. Their ability to step in with expertise, resources and safe housing ensures these animals get the care they need while allowing our department to focus on protecting our community."

Woodward said ARC relies on charitable contributions and volunteers to conduct its large-scale animal rescues, and its rescue center provides an invaluable service when a large number of animals are saved at one time.

"ARC provides these life-saving services at no cost to law enforcement agencies," Woodward said. "Our involvement also eases the strain on local animal shelters that would quickly become overwhelmed with the sudden influx of so many pets. Without our caring donors and volunteers, these kinds of rescues would not be possible."

ARC will continue to provide care for the rescued dogs at their Nashville-area rescue center until they are ready to be transferred to trusted partner shelters and rescue groups for adoption. Each animal will undergo a full medical examination, receive vaccinations and be given any necessary individualized treatment.

To learn more about ARC's mission or to make a donation, visit https://animalrescuecorps.org/.

About Animal Rescue Corps

Since 2010, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit organization, has provided large-scale animal rescue for communities that lack resources to address abuse. In addition to emergency rescue, ARC offers education and shelter relief. ARC's mission is to end animal suffering through direct and compassionate action and to inspire the highest ethical standards of humanity towards animals. To learn more about Animal Rescue Corps, visit https://animalrescuecorps.org/.

SOURCE Animal Rescue Corps