Animal Rescue Corps rescues eight neglected pit bulls with aid from local law enforcement

Dogs and puppies removed from abandoned property, now receiving urgent medical care

JACKSON, Tenn., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) , a national nonprofit animal protection organization, announced today it rescued eight pit bulls, including two puppies, from an abandoned property in Jackson, Tennessee, on April 9.

The animals were seized under warrant as part of Operation Left Behind. The City of Jackson Police Department contacted ARC to provide rescue support, animal handling expertise, transport, animal care and placement.

Animal Rescue Corps saves eight pit bulls from abandoned property in Jackson, Tennessee

"These dogs were found in dangerous conditions with little to no access to the essentials they needed to survive," ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward said. "Intervening when situations reach this point is critical to giving them a chance at recovery."

Local animal care responded to a call from a neighbor who said they had not seen anyone caring for the dogs for several days. Once on the scene, ARC responders and animal control discovered two puppies in the house, three tied to chains in the yard and three in wooden hutches. The dogs were underweight and suffering from dehydration, broken teeth, skin lesions and exposure to dangerous conditions. There was no food present on the property and accessible water was contaminated.

Officials requested ARC's assistance because Jackson Animal Care and Control did not have room for all the dogs at once. Without intervention, the animals would have continued to deteriorate, facing potential death from prolonged neglect.

"This individual was breeding dogs and we suspect a possible connection to dog fighting," Director of Animal Services Whitney Owen said. "We've worked with ARC before and are very happy to have their help today."

The animals were transported to the ARC Rescue Center outside of Nashville where they are receiving comprehensive veterinary evaluations, vaccinations, medical treatment, nutritious food and safe shelter.

More information about ARC's work and how to support ongoing rescue efforts is available at animalrescuecorps.org/ .

About Animal Rescue Corps

Since 2010, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit organization, has provided large-scale animal rescue for communities that lack resources to address abuse. In addition to emergency rescue, ARC offers education and shelter relief. ARC's mission is to end animal suffering through direct and compassionate action and to inspire the highest ethical standards of humanity towards animals. In 2025, ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward was honored as a CNN Hero and selected as one of five finalists for the CNN Hero of the Year award. To learn more about Animal Rescue Corps, visit animalrescuecorps.org/ .

SOURCE Animal Rescue Corps