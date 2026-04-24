Animal Rescue Corps saves 37 additional dogs through collaboration with animal control agencies

These recent efforts underscore the importance of rescue organizations partnering with local

shelters and agencies to maximize positive outcomes for animals in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national nonprofit animal protection organization, is widely known for responding to large-scale cruelty and abandonment cases, much of its impact is driven through ongoing collaboration with shelter and rescue partners working on the front lines every day.

In recent weeks, ARC has supported multiple partner organizations across Tennessee, stepping in to provide resources, transport and care for vulnerable animals in need of immediate assistance and safe placement.

These rescued puppies are among the dozens helped through Animal Rescue Corps’ partnerships with several local shelters and agencies working on the front lines to save animals in need.

"These types of collaborations are happening every day," said ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward. "Our partners are often facing urgent situations with limited resources, and we're able to step in to help stabilize those cases and create positive outcomes for the animals."

Recently, ARC provided support to area partners in Tennessee, including:

In Alamo, ARC worked alongside Crockett County Pound & Rabies Control to assist with 18 mixed-breed puppies between 6 and 8 weeks old from three separate litters that had been surrendered. A pit bull mother and her nine 4-week-old puppies who were abandoned were also brought to the ARC facility.

In Nashville, ARC partnered with Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) to support nine senior Chihuahuas rescued from a cruelty and neglect case who needed specialized care and medical attention.

Animals assisted through these partnerships are transported to ARC's rescue center outside Nashville, where they receive veterinary care, proper nutrition and individualized attention. Once they are medically and behaviorally ready, ARC works with a trusted network of placement partners to transition them into permanent, loving homes.

According to Shelter Animals Count, more than 5.8 million dogs and cats entered U.S. animal shelters and rescues in 2025 and about 4.2 million were adopted.

"Rescue is a team effort," Woodward added. "By working together, ARC and its partners are able to expand capacity, relieve overcrowding and ensure more animals receive the care they deserve. We can reach more animals and make a greater impact every single day."

To make a donation to continue these efforts, visit animalrescuecorps.givecloud.co/donate. For more information about ARC's work and how to support ongoing rescue efforts, visit animalrescuecorps.org/.

About Animal Rescue Corps

Since 2010, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit organization, has provided large-scale animal rescue for communities that lack resources to address abuse. In addition to emergency rescue, ARC offers education and shelter relief. ARC's mission is to end animal suffering through direct and compassionate action and to inspire the highest ethical standards of humanity towards animals. In 2025, ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward was honored as a CNN Hero and selected as one of five finalists for the CNN Hero of the Year award. To learn more about Animal Rescue Corps, visit animalrescuecorps.org/.

SOURCE Animal Rescue Corps