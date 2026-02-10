Animal Rescue Corps saves 51 dogs in large-scale operation

Dogs removed from former rescue property following court order in southwest Arkansas

ASHDOWN, Ark., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national nonprofit animal protection organization, completed a large-scale rescue operation involving 51 large dogs at a former rescue property in Ashdown, Arkansas, where the animals had been living in increasingly restrictive conditions.

Once ARC became aware of the situation, preparations were made to initiate Operation Broken Ties. The dogs were surrendered by court order following the shutdown of the animal rescue.

A court-ordered rescue operation by Animal Rescue Corps removed more than 50 dogs from a former rescue in southwest Arkansas.

"Many of these dogs have lived here for years," ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward said. "Our focus now is giving them the space, care and stability they haven't had."

According to ARC, the dogs are primarily large-breed, reportedly friendly, and all have been spayed or neutered. At one time, the dogs were confined to small cages with limited daily release. ARC responders found that the dogs had been moved to outdoor kennels prior to the team's arrival.

"The goal was to prevent the situation from getting worse and becoming more detrimental for the dogs," Woodward said. "Once it became clear that no one was stepping in for them, intervention was necessary."

Following the operation, the dogs were transported to ARC's Rescue Center outside Nashville, Tennessee, where they will receive veterinary evaluations, enrichment and long-term care planning. Operation Broken Ties marks the third large-scale operation of 2026, with more than 100 dogs rescued in six weeks.

More information about ARC's work and how to support ongoing rescue efforts is available at https://animalrescuecorps.org/.

About Animal Rescue Corps

Since 2010, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit organization, has provided large-scale animal rescue for communities that lack resources to address abuse. In addition to emergency rescue, ARC offers education and shelter relief. ARC's mission is to end animal suffering through direct and compassionate action and to inspire the highest ethical standards of humanity towards animals. In 2025, ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward was honored as a CNN Hero and selected as one of five finalists for the CNN Hero of the Year award. To learn more about Animal Rescue Corps, visit https://animalrescuecorps.org/.

SOURCE Animal Rescue Corps