Anita Bhatia Foundation for Tomorrow Partners with TSC Alliance® through Multi-Year Investment in TSC Research and Clinical Care

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The TSC Alliance® today announced a three-year, $500,000 investment from the Anita Bhatia Foundation for Tomorrow to improve tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) clinical care and accelerate research to advance clinical care and accelerate research for tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), with a focus on better understanding and treating TSC-Associated Neuropsychiatric Disorders (TAND).

This funding will support the 2026 International TSC Clinical Consensus Conference, where global experts will update the International TSC Diagnostic Criteria, Surveillance, and Management Recommendations. It will also advance the research priorities of Anya's Accelerator through 2028.

Established in 2022 through a gift from the Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Foundation, Anya's Accelerator is designed to catalyze the development of biomarkers to aid clinical care and the development of interventions for autism and other impactful aspects of TAND. TAND encompasses a wide range of cognitive, behavioral and psychiatric manifestations associated with TSC's impact on brain function.

"Through our continued support of Anya's Accelerator and the TSC Alliance, the Anita Bhatia Foundation for Tomorrow is investing in what TSC families need most: answers grounded in truth, science, and data. In a time when uncertainty can overshadow scientific progress, we believe more strongly than ever in the power of rigorous research to illuminate what is possible," said Anita Bhatia, Executive Director of the AB Foundation for Tomorrow. "This investment reflects our commitment to accelerating discovery, strengthening hope, and ensuring that every family affected by TSC has access to knowledge, treatments, and a future shaped by scientific evidence—not fear."

With this continued investment, the TSC Alliance aims to establish a Core Outcome Measure Set to standardize how clinicians assess and track TAND manifestations, particularly in clinical studies and trials. The organization will also collect and test more patient samples coupled with neuropsychiatric data to find and validate a blood-based biomarkers panel of TAND diagnosis and progression.

"TAND continues to be one of the greatest unmet needs in the TSC community, having an outsized impact on quality of life for both the person with the disease and their loved ones," says Kari Luther Rosbeck, President and CEO of the TSC Alliance. "We're grateful to the Anita Bhatia Foundation for Tomorrow for continuing to champion efforts to ensure those with TSC receive the highest quality of care and enabling research that moves us closer to finding answers for families affected by TAND."

"We don't know who will experience TAND and how those manifestations will progress in severity, and current screening methods for comorbidities like autism can be delayed, missing the opportunity for early intervention," says Dean Aguiar, TSC Alliance Senior Vice President, Translational Research. "The development of tools to better measure TAND symptoms–diagnosis, progression and response to therapy–can lead to quicker detection and ultimately improved outcomes."

About the TSC Alliance

The TSC Alliance is an internationally recognized nonprofit that does everything it takes to improve the lives of people with TSC. It drives research, improves quality care, works to increase access and advocates for all affected by the disease. For more information, visit tscalliance.org.

About the Anita Bhatia Foundation for Tomorrow

The Anita Bhatia Foundation for Tomorrow advances equity by removing structural barriers, reshaping narratives, investing in youth, and strengthening collective action across systems of care, education, and power. Rooted in nearly two decades of philanthropic leadership through the Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation, its work is grounded in the belief that lasting change requires collaboration, storytelling, and sustained investment in people and ideas. It brings partners together to expand opportunity and drive more inclusive, systems-level solutions for the future. Learn more at abfoundationfortomorrow.org.

Contact

Dan Klein

Senior Director, Communications

TSC Alliance

(301) 562-9890

[email protected]

SOURCE TSC Alliance