TSC Alliance® Announces 25th Annual Step Forward to Cure TSC®

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The TSC Alliance® will present its 25th Annual Step Forward to Cure TSC® event series, which will take place between April 11 and June 6. Nobelpharma America returns as the 2026 Title Sponsor.

Registrants can participate virtually from anywhere in the world or at 14 in-person locations across the United States. Proceeds will benefit the TSC Alliance's research efforts to find new treatments for tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and to offer an array of support programs and services.

TSC is a rare genetic disease that affects people at all stages of life. TSC causes tumors to grow in different organs and can impair their function, primarily the brain, heart, kidneys, skin, eyes and lungs. Every individual's experience with TSC is different—many are able to live independently despite the disease, while others experience more challenges requiring complex care. Changes in the brain caused by TSC have the biggest impact on quality of life, from seizures and developmental delays to intellectual disabilities, behavioral challenges and autism. In fact, TSC is the leading genetic cause of epilepsy. A strong correlation also exists between TSC and autism—an estimated 40-50% of individuals with TSC have autism spectrum disorder. TSC is a linchpin disease, meaning its genetic pathway also plays a role in other diseases and disorders. Advancements in TSC research may lead to a better understanding of, autism, epilepsy, traumatic brain injury, diabetes and cancer—diseases that affect more than 65 million people in the US alone.

"Since 2002, our amazing volunteers have organized 544 Step Forward to Cure TSC walks to raise awareness and funds that make a profound impact on our organization," says Kari Luther Rosbeck, TSC Alliance President and CEO. "These efforts have resulted in more than $24 million being raised to support community programs, education resources, TSC research and advocacy efforts. But more importantly they have fostered a supportive, grassroots community where everyone affected by TSC can gather together in hope, seek support from each other, and collectively change the course of this disease."

This year's in-person locations include Houston, TX (April 11); Nashville, TN (April 18); Renton, WA (April 26); Rockville, MD (April 26); Chicago, IL (April 26); Pasadena, CA (April 26); Charlotte, NC (May 2); Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (May 3); Yuba City, CA (May 16); Tampa, FL (May 16); Brookfield, CT (May 16); West Chester, PA (May 16); Perry, OH (May 16); and Murray, UT (June 6).

"Nobelpharma America is committed to raising awareness for TSC. We are honored to be part of a strong, engaged community of individuals who are either knowledgeable about the condition or eager to learn, all while working to support those affected," said Masa Onozaki, President & CEO of Nobelpharma America. "The TSC Alliance's Step Forward to Cure TSC campaign provides an enjoyable and healthy opportunity for everyone to contribute positively toward the goal of raising awareness. Please Step Forward to join us and register for a walk in your community to support the TSC Alliance in this critical endeavor."

To register online and learn more, visit StepFowardtoCureTSC.org.

About the TSC Alliance

The TSC Alliance is an internationally recognized nonprofit that improves quality of life for everyone affected by tuberous sclerosis complex by catalyzing new treatments, driving research toward a cure and expanding access to lifelong support. For more information, visit tscalliance.org.

Contact

Dan Klein

Senior Director, Communications

TSC Alliance

(301) 562-9890

[email protected]

SOURCE TSC Alliance