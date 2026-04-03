TSC Alliance® to Host 25th Annual Comedy for a Cure® on April 19 in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the TSC Alliance® announced its 25th Annual Comedy for a Cure® will be held Sunday, April 19, at the Irvine Improv in Irvine, California. The event brings together top comedians and entertainers to raise funds for those impacted by tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), a rare genetic disease that causes tumors to form in vital organs. The event is presented by Headliner Sponsor OpenNode and Standing Ovation Sponsor Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

"For 25 years, Comedy for a Cure has brought in so many amazing comedians to help generate awareness of TSC and has raised more than $6 million to propel research and provide support services to the TSC community," says Kari Luther Rosbeck, TSC Alliance President & CEO. "This year with the move to the Irvine Improv, we are paying tribute to the history of this event and spreading awareness of our critical mission to a new audience."

Performers include headliner Rita Rudner, a well-known house filling favorite in Las Vegas who has also performed comedy specials on HBO, BBC and PBS, and has produced and starred in films. Rita will be joined by Mo Collins, Wendy Liebman, Craig Shoemaker, and Priya Mehta. Mo Collins is best known for her iconic characters on MADtv, Parks & Recreation and Fear of the Walking Dead. Wendy Liebman was the recipient of the American Comedy Award for Best Female Stand-up Comedian and has performed the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Jay Leno and Jimmy Fallon and the Late Show with David Letterman. Priya Mehta has produced and hosted some of the most dynamic multicultural comedy and entertainment shows in LA, selling out venues like Laugh Factory, HaHa Comedy Club, the Bourbon Room and Kookaburra Lounge. The show will be emceed by Craig Shoemaker, best known for his iconic character, the Love Master, and the recipient of the American Comedy Award for Best Male Stand-up Comedian.

The event is also supported by the Comedian Committee, a group of dedicated celebrities who volunteer their time to help produce the show and recruit performers. Committee members include Jim O'Heir (Chair), Alonzo Bodden, Shane Brady, Gary Cannon, Mo Collins, Greg Grunberg, Wendy Liebman, Melissa Peterman and Craig Shoemaker.

"OpenNode is proud to be the Headliner Sponsor of the 25th Annual Comedy for a Cure, a milestone event that brings together community, laughter, and purpose in support of an important cause," said Matthew Fox, CEO of OpenNode. "Through our partnership with the TSC Alliance, we're honored to help elevate awareness, strengthen advocacy, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by TSC."

The evening will begin with a VIP Reception, followed by an Awards Ceremony hosted by Comedian Committee Chair Jim O'Heir (Parks & Rec), where we will pay tribute to those who have made significant impacts in the fight against TSC. This year, the Briones Family will receive the Courage in Leadership Award in recognition of more than a decade of compassionate commitment to supporting local Southern California families, advocating for federal research funding, organizing local Step Forward walks and serving on the Board of Directors, in honor of their daughter Rosy who has TSC.

The TSC Alliance will also be presenting Rajsekar Rajaraman, MD, MS, Assistant Professor in Pediatric Neurology at the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, with the TSC Champion Award in honor of his heartfelt leadership and profound devotion to the families he serves as the Clinic Director at the UCLA TSC Center of Excellence.

Finally, Anna Todd will be presented the Spotlight Award in honor of her dedication to raising awareness, as a TSC mom and world-renowned author, through her recent novel, The Last Sunrise, following the story of a young adult with TSC which will be released as a feature film in the summer of 2026.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit comedyforacure.org.

About tuberous sclerosis complex

Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) is a rare genetic disease that causes tumors to grow in different organs and can impair their function, primarily the brain, heart, kidneys, skin, eyes and lungs. Changes in the brain caused by TSC have the biggest impact on quality of life—from seizures and developmental delays to intellectual disabilities, behavioral challenges and autism. In fact, TSC is the leading genetic cause of epilepsy, including infantile spasms. A strong correlation also exists between TSC and autism—an estimated 40-50% of individuals with TSC have autism spectrum disorder.

About the TSC Alliance

The TSC Alliance is an internationally recognized nonprofit that improves quality of life for everyone affected by tuberous sclerosis complex by catalyzing new treatments, driving research toward a cure and expanding access to lifelong support. For more information, visit tscalliance.org.

Contact

Dan Klein

Senior Director, Communications

TSC Alliance

(301) 562-9890

[email protected]

SOURCE TSC Alliance