ANJU AT DIA GLOBAL 2023

News provided by

Anju Software

22 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Helping Illuminate the Path to the Future of Healthcare

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The DIA 2023 Global Annual Meeting, being held June 25-29 in Boston, brings together industry, regulators, academics, and patients together to illuminate solutions to global and local challenges in the life sciences community. Experts from Anju Software, a leading life science technologies provider, will be present to discuss advanced technology solutions and how they simplify the complexities of life science information management.

Anju experts will be available in Booth #307 in the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from Monday, June 26 through Wednesday, June 28 to discuss the company's customer-first approach in delivering best-value life science solutions. Anju will also be demonstrating their new CTMS Master dashboards that will be debuting in Winter 2023.

"Every year, we look forward to DIA and the exchange of valuable insights with our clients and the industry," said Paul Sahargun, Anju's SVP eClinical Sales. "DIA provides a unique opportunity for Anju to showcase our broad product offering and demonstrate the value it brings to the drug discovery and commercialization process."

About Anju
Anju Software is a customer-first organization providing adaptable life science solutions for clinical research, medical affairs, and data science. TrialMaster, IRMS MAX, and TA Scan, the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. Anju is a portfolio company of Abry Partners serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

CONTACT:
Lisa Pahl
Anju Software
+1 979.413.5334
[email protected] 

SOURCE Anju Software

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.