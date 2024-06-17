Anju Showcases Advanced eClinical Suite at DIA Global Annual Meeting 2024

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju Software, a trailblazer in comprehensive data and information management solutions for the life sciences industry, is proud to announce its participation in the DIA Global Annual Meeting at the San Diego Convention Center on June 17th-19th. Anju will display its advanced eClinical suite, including TrialMaster and CTMS, at booth #1710, underscoring its dedication to evolving clinical research through innovative technology.

The DIA Global Annual Meeting 2024 will bring together top innovators and thought leaders in the life sciences sector for networking, knowledge sharing, and showcasing the latest advancements in clinical research. Anju is proud to participate in this prestigious event, highlighting our dedication to providing state-of-the-art solutions that empower pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies, as well as CROs, to enhance operations, ensure compliance, and achieve superior clinical trial outcomes.

"Anju is dedicated to advancing clinical research through innovative eClinical solutions and partnerships," said Mike Loftus VP of the CRO Partner Program at Anju. "Our participation in the DIA Global Annual Meeting emphasizes our commitment to providing tools that drive efficiency, compliance, and productivity in clinical trials."

At the conference, Anju's team will be on hand to discuss how the company's innovative solutions optimize clinical trial processes, boost operational efficiency, and maintain stringent regulatory compliance. From trial planning to execution, Anju offers a comprehensive suite of tools tailored to meet the complex needs of modern clinical trials. This includes leveraging advanced Data Science to enhance trial planning, improve feasibility assessments, and promote diversity and inclusion in patient recruitment strategies.

About Anju Software:

Anju Software is a customer-first organization providing adaptable life science solutions for clinical research, medical affairs, and data science. TrialMaster, IRMS MAX, and TA Scan, the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. Anju is a portfolio company of Abry Partners serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

