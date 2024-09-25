Anju Showcases Innovation at 2024 SCDM Conference

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju, a leading provider of tailored solutions for the life sciences industry, is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 Society for Clinical Data Management (SCDM) Conference, scheduled for September 29th – October 2nd in Boston, Massachusetts. Celebrating over 25 years of excellence, SCDM's conference continues to be a premier event, gathering clinical data managers, industry leaders, and specialists to exchange groundbreaking technologies, methodologies, and insights in clinical data management.

Anju is proud to present TA Scan, a flagship product, as a contender for the SCDM Innovation Award. This award recognizes exceptional advancements in healthcare through data-driven solutions. TA Scan's new site capacity calculator does just that, by using historical and competitive clinical trial data from multiple global clinical trial registries to forecast site performance for an upcoming study. The site capacity calculator is an innovative way of understanding site capacity and aligning expectations with accurate data, supporting better, more informed site selection strategies to ultimately drive faster patient recruitment.

"We are thrilled to be part of SCDM 2024 and to submit TA Scan for the Innovation Award," said Barbara Argibay, Vice President of Anju's Data Division. "Our commitment is to provide adaptable solutions that meet the needs of our clients. This year, we're particularly excited about our new site capacity calculator, which enables users to make more informed site selection decisions. Innovation and anticipating the needs of our customers is always at the forefront of our development process."

Attendees at SCDM 2024 are encouraged to visit Anju at booth 310 to explore their adaptable solutions and discuss how they can enhance clinical data management practices. Anju's team of experts will be on hand to showcase their suite of products, including TrialMaster, CTMS Master, and TA Scan, and speak to specific client requirements.

About Anju

Anju Software is a customer-first organization providing adaptable life science solutions for clinical research, medical affairs, and data science. TrialMaster, IRMS MAX, and TA Scan, the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. Anju is a portfolio company of Valsoft Corporation serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

