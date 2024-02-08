Anju Software Unveils Strategies for Data-Driven Decision-Making in Clinical Research at SCOPE Orlando 2024

News provided by

Anju Software

08 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju Software, a prominent provider of software solutions for the life sciences industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in the 15th annual SCOPE Summit for Clinical Ops Executives from February 11-14, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

SCOPE Orlando 2024, a premier clinical operations conference, offers a 200-event exhibit hall, cross-department panels, and three plenary keynotes, providing attendees with networking opportunities and insights into the latest trends in clinical trials.

Elke Ydens, Anju Software's Associate Director of Business Solutions, together with Luke Moyer, Head of Global Clinical Supply Chain at Incyte Corporation, and Stacy Eckstein, Manager of Trial Informatics at Incyte Corporation, will co-present "Building a Capability to Enable Data-Driven Decision-Making in Clinical Research" on Tuesday, February 13, at 10:15 AM in the Data track. The focus of this presentation is on establishing a robust capability for data-driven decision-making in clinical research. It aims to develop strategies for enhancing the integration, analysis, and interpretation of clinical data, leveraging advanced technologies to empower healthcare professionals and researchers with early, meaningful insights from complex data sets. This continuous process can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical research, contributing to evidence-based decision-making in healthcare.

Additional highlights of SCOPE Orlando 2024 include keynotes such as Pfizer's Robert Goodwin discussing "Time is Life: Pfizer's Approach to Accelerating Clinical Development" on Monday, February 12. The conference offers 29 program tracks for customization based on professional interests, covering areas like Clinical Operations, Data Management, Digital Measurements, Real World Evidence, and more.

If you're attending the conference, visit Anju Software's exhibit at booth 912 to connect with their team of experts and explore how Anju's eClinical and data solutions can empower your trials.

About Anju Software

Anju is a customer-first organization delivering adaptable life science solutions for clinical research, medical affairs, and data science. TrialMaster, IRMS MAX, and TA Scan, the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. With a team of industry experts and a diverse suite of versatile products, Anju empowers clients to drive innovation, efficiency, and compliance. Anju is a portfolio company of Abry Partners serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

Media Contact:
John F. Kouten 
JFK Communications, Inc. 
+1 609.241.7352 
[email protected]

SOURCE Anju Software

Also from this source

Anju to Showcase Industry Leading Publication Planning Solution at ISMPP Europe 2024

Anju, a leading provider of adaptive life sciences software solutions, is pleased to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the upcoming ISMPP ...

Anju Software Celebrates One Year Since the Launch of Their CRO Partner Program

Anju Software, a leading provider of adaptive technologies for clinical trials and data services, successfully launched their CRO Partner Program one ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.