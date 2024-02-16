Anju to Exhibit and Present at EUCROF24: Leveraging Data for Enhanced Site Selection and Feasibility in Clinical Trials

News provided by

Anju Software

16 Feb, 2024, 09:15 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju Software, a leading provider of software solutions for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce its participation in EUCROF's (the European CRO Federation) annual conference. Elke Ydens, Associate Director of Business Solutions at Anju, will deliver a compelling presentation titled "Clinical Use Case: Why You Need a Data-Driven Approach for Site Selection and Feasibility."

Scheduled for Monday, February 19, at 2 PM CET, Elke's presentation will delve into the complexities of trial planning and the necessity for precision in every phase of the clinical process. She will emphasize the transformative power of data-driven insights in overcoming these complexities and achieving impactful results.

In the dynamic realm of clinical research, data-driven site selection and feasibility assessments are integral for optimizing trial timelines and results. Elke will cover topics including extracting insights from historical data, navigating the competitive landscape's impact on strategic decisions, and aligning site selection with diversity strategies. The presentation will provide actionable guidance for implementing a data-driven approach to trial planning, emphasizing steps like utilizing historical data, assessing competitive landscapes, setting patient enrollment benchmarks, and identifying sites with capacity to recruit a diverse patient population.

"We are excited to share our expertise in data-driven approaches for optimizing site selection and feasibility in clinical trials," said Elke Ydens. "By harnessing the power of data and analytics, organizations can navigate the complexities of trial planning more effectively, driving improved outcomes."

Attendees of EUCROF24 are encouraged to join Elke's session to gain valuable insights into enhancing trial planning processes through data-driven methodologies. Visit Anju's booth #2 throughout the conference to learn more about Anju and its innovative solutions for the life sciences industry or visit www.anjusoftware.com.

About Anju Software
Anju is a customer-first organization delivering adaptable life science solutions for clinical research, medical affairs, and data science. TrialMaster, IRMS MAX, and TA Scan, the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. With a team of industry experts and a diverse suite of versatile products, Anju empowers clients to drive innovation, efficiency, and compliance. Anju is a portfolio company of Abry Partners serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

Media Contact
John F. Kouten
JFK Communications, Inc.
+1 609.241.7352
[email protected]

SOURCE Anju Software

Also from this source

Anju Software Unveils Strategies for Data-Driven Decision-Making in Clinical Research at SCOPE Orlando 2024

Anju Software Unveils Strategies for Data-Driven Decision-Making in Clinical Research at SCOPE Orlando 2024

Anju Software, a prominent provider of software solutions for the life sciences industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in the 15th...

Anju to Showcase Industry Leading Publication Planning Solution at ISMPP Europe 2024

Anju, a leading provider of adaptive life sciences software solutions, is pleased to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the upcoming ISMPP ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.