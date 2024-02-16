Anju to Exhibit and Present at EUCROF24: Leveraging Data for Enhanced Site Selection and Feasibility in Clinical Trials

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju Software, a leading provider of software solutions for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce its participation in EUCROF's (the European CRO Federation) annual conference. Elke Ydens, Associate Director of Business Solutions at Anju, will deliver a compelling presentation titled "Clinical Use Case: Why You Need a Data-Driven Approach for Site Selection and Feasibility."

Scheduled for Monday, February 19, at 2 PM CET, Elke's presentation will delve into the complexities of trial planning and the necessity for precision in every phase of the clinical process. She will emphasize the transformative power of data-driven insights in overcoming these complexities and achieving impactful results.

In the dynamic realm of clinical research, data-driven site selection and feasibility assessments are integral for optimizing trial timelines and results. Elke will cover topics including extracting insights from historical data, navigating the competitive landscape's impact on strategic decisions, and aligning site selection with diversity strategies. The presentation will provide actionable guidance for implementing a data-driven approach to trial planning, emphasizing steps like utilizing historical data, assessing competitive landscapes, setting patient enrollment benchmarks, and identifying sites with capacity to recruit a diverse patient population.

"We are excited to share our expertise in data-driven approaches for optimizing site selection and feasibility in clinical trials," said Elke Ydens. "By harnessing the power of data and analytics, organizations can navigate the complexities of trial planning more effectively, driving improved outcomes."

Attendees of EUCROF24 are encouraged to join Elke's session to gain valuable insights into enhancing trial planning processes through data-driven methodologies. Visit Anju's booth #2 throughout the conference to learn more about Anju and its innovative solutions for the life sciences industry or visit www.anjusoftware.com.

About Anju Software

Anju is a customer-first organization delivering adaptable life science solutions for clinical research, medical affairs, and data science. TrialMaster, IRMS MAX, and TA Scan, the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. With a team of industry experts and a diverse suite of versatile products, Anju empowers clients to drive innovation, efficiency, and compliance. Anju is a portfolio company of Abry Partners serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

Media Contact

John F. Kouten

JFK Communications, Inc.

+1 609.241.7352

[email protected]

SOURCE Anju Software