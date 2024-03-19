Anju to Exhibit at MAPS 2024 in Puerto Rico

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju, a global pioneer in tailored life science solutions, is proud to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the upcoming Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) 2024 conference in Puerto Rico.

MAPS 2024 is set to be a gathering of the brightest minds and innovative companies in the medical affairs sector, providing a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and the exploration of the latest advancements in the field. Anju's presence at the event underscores its commitment to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies to streamline operations, enhance compliance, and drive better outcomes for patients.

Attendees are invited to stop by Anju's booth #316 to meet with their team of experts and experience live demonstrations of their cutting-edge solutions. From medical information management to publication planning and pharmacovigilance, Anju offers a comprehensive suite of products designed to address the complex needs of the life sciences industry.

"At Anju, we are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that empower our clients to succeed in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape," said Reed McLaughlin, SVP of Sales at Anju. "MAPS 2024 provides an ideal platform for us to connect with industry leaders, share insights, and showcase our latest offerings."

Anju's team will be on hand throughout the conference to discuss how their solutions can help organizations optimize their medical affairs processes, improve efficiency, and drive better outcomes for patients. Whether attendees are seeking to enhance their medical information management capabilities, ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, or streamline pharmacovigilance operations, Anju has the expertise and technology to support their needs.

Don't miss the opportunity to visit Anju's booth #316 at MAPS 2024 and discover how Anju's innovative solutions can help take your organization to the next level. For more information about Anju and our comprehensive suite of software solutions, please visit https://www.anjusoftware.com/.

About Anju Software:

Anju Software is a customer-first organization providing adaptable life science solutions for clinical research, medical affairs, and data science. TrialMaster, IRMS MAX, and TA Scan, the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. Anju is a portfolio company of Abry Partners serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

For media inquiries, please contact:

John F. Kouten

JFK Communications, Inc.

+1 609.241.7352

[email protected]

SOURCE Anju Software