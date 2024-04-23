Explore Anju's AI Roadmap at the 20th Annual Meeting of ISMPP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju, global pioneer in tailored life science solutions, is proud to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the 20th Annual Meeting of ISMPP, the International Society for Medical Publication Professionals. This year's meeting centers on the art and science of medical publications and communications and the power of its impact to humanize healthcare.

ISMPP brings together medical publications and communications professionals to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in scientific communications. Anju's presence at this global conference underscores its commitment to improved standards and best practices in the medical publications and communications professions through innovative technology and solutions.

Attendees are invited to stop by Anju's booth #30 to meet with their team of experts and experience live demonstrations of their cutting-edge solutions. From medical information management to publication planning and pharmacovigilance, Anju offers a comprehensive suite of products designed to address the complex needs of the life sciences industry.

"The Anju team is excited to showcase the newest features of Pubstrat MAX and announce our partnership with 9Labs," said Reed McLaughlin, SVP of Sales at Anju. "The integration capabilities with Polarix.io, industry leading platform from 9LABS for the development, distribution and utilization of Scientific Communication Platforms, demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers the most sophisticated solutions."

Meet with Anju throughout the conference to discuss how their solutions can help you optimize your medical affairs processes, improve efficiency, and drive better outcomes for patients. Whether seeking to enhance their medical information management capabilities, ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, or streamline pharmacovigilance operations, Anju has the expertise and technology to support their needs.

Don't miss the opportunity to visit Anju's booth #30 at ISMPP and get an insider look into Pubstrat MAX's innovative AI Roadmap. For more information about Anju and our comprehensive suite of software solutions, please visit https://www.anjusoftware.com/.

About Anju Software:

Anju Software is a customer-first organization providing adaptable life science solutions for clinical research, medical affairs, and data science. TrialMaster, IRMS MAX, and TA Scan, the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. Anju is a portfolio company of Abry Partners serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

