Vita Global Sciences Announces Strategic Partnership with Anju Software

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Global Sciences, provider of professional services for the life sciences industry, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Anju Software, a global provider of life science technologies. This collaboration marks a milestone in advancing technology-driven healthcare solutions, particularly in the realm of clinical trials.

VITA and Anju have joined forces to integrate Anju's cutting-edge eClinical solutions into VITA's comprehensive ecosystem. This integration aims to streamline and enhance various processes across clinical trial management, data collection, analysis, and reporting, offering a seamless experience for healthcare professionals, researchers, and patients."We are thrilled to partner with Anju, allowing us to offer their industry-leading solutions to our customers," stated Kelly Forester, Director of Clinical Data Management at Vita Global Sciences. "This partnership aligns with our mission of relentlessly advocating for our clients and facilitating the delivery of life-changing treatments and products to the market."

Anju brings decades of experience and expertise in developing comprehensive software solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the clinical research community. Their suite of products encompasses electronic data capture (EDC), clinical trial management systems (CTMS), electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO), and more.

"By combining VITA's extensive domain expertise with our robust eClinical solutions, we are poised to drive innovation and efficiency in clinical research, ultimately leading to better treatment outcomes and improved patient care", said Paul Sahargun, SVP of Sales at Anju Software, eClinical Division.

These strategic collaborations between industry drive innovation, empowering healthcare stakeholders to deliver quality patient care and advance clinical research and outcomes.

About VITA Global Sciences:

VITA is a professional services firm providing clinical data solutions and functional outsourcing services for the life sciences industry, including Clinical Operations, Data Management, Biostatistics, Statistical Programming, Quality, Validation, Regulatory Affairs, and Clinical Technology.

About Anju Software

Anju is a customer-first organization delivering adaptable life science solutions for clinical research, medical affairs, and data science. TrialMaster, IRMS MAX, and TA Scan, the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. With a team of industry experts and a diverse suite of versatile products, Anju empowers clients to drive innovation, efficiency, and compliance. Anju is a portfolio company of Abry Partners serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech, and contract research Life Sciences markets.

