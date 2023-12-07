Anju to Showcase Industry Leading Publication Planning Solution at ISMPP Europe 2024

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju, a leading provider of adaptive life sciences software solutions, is pleased to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the upcoming ISMPP Europe 2024 conference, scheduled to take place in London on January 23-24.

ISMPP (International Society for Medical Publication Professionals) Europe brings together medical publications and communications professionals to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in scientific communications. Anju's presence at this global conference underscores its commitment to advancing the field through innovative technology and solutions.

During the event, Anju will showcase its state-of-the-art publication planning tool, Pubstrat MAX, designed to streamline and enhance various aspects of the medical publications process. Visitors to Anju's exhibit can expect to gain insights into the following key offerings, including publication planning, real-time collaboration, compliance and transparency, advanced analytics, and integrated workflows.

As a global leader in life sciences data management, Anju is eager to engage with conference attendees, share expertise, and explore partnership opportunities with global medical affairs teams. Anju representatives will be available at booth 10 throughout the ISMPP conference to provide live demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss how Anju's solutions can meet the unique needs of your organization.

For more information about Anju's participation at ISMPP 2024 and future conferences the Anju team will be attending, please visit Anju's event page.

About Anju Software
Anju is a customer-first organization delivering adaptable life science solutions for clinical researchmedical affairs, and data science. TrialMasterIRMS MAX, and TA Scan, the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. With a team of industry experts and a diverse suite of versatile products, Anju empowers clients to drive innovation, efficiency, and compliance. Anju is a portfolio company of Abry Partners serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

