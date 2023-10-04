Anju to Showcase Life Science Solutions at SCDM, Demonstrating Commitment to Innovation

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Society for Clinical Data Management (SCDM) conference, taking place from October 8-11, in San Diego, California.  For 25 years SCDM has held global conferences that bring together clinical data managers, industry leaders and specialists to share innovative technologies, approaches, and the latest in clinical data management knowledge. With a focus on driving innovation and delivering impactful results, Anju's presence at SCDM underscores their commitment to providing industry-leading solutions that empower organizations to excel in the management of clinical data.

Anju is delighted to announce the submission of TA Scan, one of its cutting-edge flagship products, for the inaugural Innovation Award, designed to celebrate and honor exceptional achievements in advancing the realm of healthcare throughdata-driven solutions. This is a testament to Anju's unwavering dedication to pushing boundaries and addressing complex challenges within the life science industry. By leveraging their deep industry knowledge and adaptable technology, Anju delivers transformative solutions that empower organizations to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape.

"We are excited to be participating at SCDM this year and to submit TA Scan for the Innovation Award," said Barbara Argibay, Vice President Data Division of Anju. "We are committed to providing versatile solutions that address the unique needs of our clients, and highly motivated to making clinical trials more inclusive with this new diversity analytics module. Innovation is the key to unlocking new possibilities and driving meaningful outcomes."

Engaging with Anju at SCDM will provide attendees the opportunity to discover firsthand how their best-value solutions can transform clinical data management practices. Visit Anju's booth 319 to explore their suite of products and discuss your specific needs with their industry experts.

About Anju:

Anju is a customer-first organization delivering adaptable life science solutions for clinical researchmedical affairs, and data science. TrialMasterIRMS MAX, and TA Scan, the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. With a team of industry experts and a diverse suite of versatile products, Anju empowers clients to drive innovation, efficiency, and compliance. Anju is a portfolio company of Abry Partners serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

